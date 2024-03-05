Rochester Americans and Black Button Distilling Team Up for 'Pesky Amerks' Whiskey to Benefit Golisano Children's Hospital

In an innovative collaboration between sports and spirits, the Rochester Americans hockey team and Black Button Distilling have joined forces to create a unique bourbon whiskey aimed at supporting a noble cause. The 'Pesky Amerks' Bespoke Blend Straight Bourbon Whiskey, crafted by coach and bourbon enthusiast Seth Appert, is set to launch with a special event aimed at raising funds for Golisano Children's Hospital. Pre-orders for this distinctive blend begin on March 7, with its official unveiling scheduled for March 21 at Black Button Distilling in Rochester.

Unveiling a Unique Collaboration

The partnership between the Rochester Americans and Black Button Distilling represents a fusion of Rochester's passionate hockey community and its growing reputation for fine spirits. The 'Pesky Amerks' whiskey is not just a product but a testament to the resilience and fighting spirit of the team, especially highlighted during their challenging 2021-22 playoff run. This special blend, described as smooth with a bit of a kick, is the brainchild of Amerks head coach Seth Appert, a known bourbon aficionado. The launch event will feature Appert signing bottles, providing fans with a personal touch to their purchase.

A Commitment to Community

More than just celebrating Rochester's sports and spirits, this collaboration is deeply rooted in giving back to the community. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of 'Pesky Amerks' whiskey will be donated to Golisano Children's Hospital, underscoring the commitment of both organizations to support local causes. Additionally, the Amerks team has signed a bourbon barrel, which will be auctioned off later this month, further contributing to the fundraising efforts. Jason Barrett, founder and master distiller at Black Button Distilling, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting it as an opportunity to showcase the best of Rochester while supporting a shared cause.

Embracing Adversity with Spirit

The naming of the 'Pesky Amerks' whiskey draws inspiration from the team's perseverance through injuries, call-ups, and the COVID-19 pandemic during their playoff run. This spirit of never giving in, despite adversity, is at the heart of the collaboration. By embracing their challenges and transforming them into an opportunity to give back, the Amerks and Black Button Distilling are setting a commendable example of community spirit and resilience. The initiative not only celebrates the team's fighting spirit but also invites fans and bourbon lovers to contribute to a meaningful cause while enjoying a high-quality, locally crafted spirit.

As the Rochester community anticipates the release of 'Pesky Amerks' whiskey, this collaboration stands as a beacon of hope and unity. It demonstrates how adversity can be transformed into strength and how collective efforts can make a significant impact on the lives of those in need. As fans raise their glasses to toast the Amerks and their commendable initiative, they will also be supporting the invaluable work of Golisano Children's Hospital, making each sip a testament to the power of community and perseverance.