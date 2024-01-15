Robin Goodfellow Unveils Top Picks for Tuesday's Horse Racing Meetings

In a much-anticipated release, Robin Goodfellow, the esteemed racing expert from Mail Sport, has unveiled his top picks for the upcoming Tuesday horse racing meetings at four prominent venues: Plumpton, Chepstow, Newcastle, and Wolverhampton. A seasoned tipster known for his keen eye for detail and uncanny knack for making accurate predictions, Goodfellow's recommendations are awaited by punters and racing enthusiasts alike.

Goodfellow's Selections at Plumpton

At Plumpton, Goodfellow's selections include a mix of well-known and emerging horses. His picks include Duhallow Tommy, Canty Bay, Copshill Lad, Iconic Muddle (nap), Tellmesomethingood, Sanitiser, and Ferrybridge. These horses, each with their own unique strengths, are expected to provide some exhilarating competition at the racetrack.

Goodfellow's Predictions for Chepstow

Coming to Chepstow, Goodfellow's choices are Easy To Follow, Ballycamus, Shesupincourt, Lowry's Bar, House Of Stories, Livin On Luco, and Call Me Arthur (nb). These horses, each with their own compelling narratives of training and triumph, form an intriguing list of contenders for the races.

Predictions for Newcastle and Wolverhampton

Turning his attention to the Newcastle races, Goodfellow's tips include Spirit Of Ash, Marcello Si, Enola Grey, Alreet Cha, Absolute Star, Lahab, The Caltonian, and Urban Dandy. At Wolverhampton, he singles out All In The Hips, Implied, Sindoriyno, Pessoa, Hellavapace, and Optik as his top choices.

Notably, another seasoned tipster, Gimcrack, has also issued his own selections for the same races. His tips occasionally coincide with those of Goodfellow, but he also presents a unique perspective with different horses in various races. Furthermore, the Northerner and Newmarket tipsters have provided their 'nap' and 'next best' (nb) selections for select races at Newcastle and Wolverhampton, adding to the richness of the predictions.

With these tips in hand, punters and racing enthusiasts are sure to have a thrilling Tuesday at the races, whether they're watching from the stands or placing bets from afar.