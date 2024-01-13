Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations

Almost missing his chance to represent Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations, Roberto Lopes, a Dublin-born defender for Shamrock Rovers, initially ignored an invitation on LinkedIn from the then-coach, Rui Águas. Unable to comprehend the Portuguese message, it was not until the coach followed up in English that Lopes took notice and decided to wear the colors of the ‘Blue Sharks’.

A Beacon for Both Communities

Since his debut in 2019, Lopes has become a symbol of pride for the Dublin community, embodying both Irish and Cape Verdean aspirations in the tournament. His journey has not been without its challenges, including a bout of gastroenteritis that cut short his participation in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, but the defender has already clocked up 23 international appearances for Cape Verde.

A Test Against Top Players

Looking forward, Lopes is excited about the prospect of testing his mettle against top players, such as Mohamed Salah, and strong teams like Ghana and Egypt. He enters the tournament fresh off his fourth consecutive league title with Shamrock Rovers, bringing a wealth of experience and a winning mentality to his national side.

Embracing Dual Nationality

Players with dual nationality, like Lopes, have become increasingly sought after by African teams, a trend that reflects the complex interplay of identity, aspiration, and opportunity in international football. Lopes’ decision to represent Cape Verde, despite having been born and raised in Dublin, offers a compelling narrative about the power of heritage and the allure of international recognition. As Cape Verde prepares to take on Ghana, Mozambique, and Egypt in Group B, Lopes is ready to make his mark in his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament, representing not one, but two nations.