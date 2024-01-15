en English
Asia

Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players’ Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players’ Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup

In a recent turn of events, Roberto Mancini, the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national football team, has publicly voiced his criticism of players who have shown a lack of commitment ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. The players in question, goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, midfielder Salman Al-Faraj, and full back Sultan Al-Ghannam, were excluded from the team after expressing their reluctance to participate without a guaranteed playing time.

Mancini’s Disappointment at Players’ Attitude

Mancini, a stalwart in the world of football, expressed his profound disappointment at the situation. He pointed out that Al-Faraj declined to play in friendly matches, Al-Ghannam exuded dissatisfaction about playing, and Al-Aqidi withdrew after initially agreeing to join, later indicating he did not want to stay if he wasn’t going to play. The coach emphasized that this was the first time he had encountered such a scenario in his illustrious career.

Importance of Commitment to National Team

Strongly emphasizing the importance of players battling for their country, Mancini stressed that football is not just about individual playing time, but rather about wholehearted commitment to the national team. He highlighted that a player’s willingness to fight for his country should always supersede personal interests.

Looking Forward Despite Challenges

Even amid these challenges, Mancini remains optimistic about the committed players and recognizes the strength of their forthcoming opponent, Oman. Specifically, he noted the prowess of Oman’s strikers and midfielders. The Saudi Arabian team, which made headlines with their unexpected victory over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, now has the task of competing in the Asian Cup with a more inexperienced squad.

Asia Saudi Arabia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

