Roberto Mancini Criticizes Players’ Lack of Commitment Ahead of AFC Asian Cup

In a recent turn of events, Roberto Mancini, the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national football team, has publicly voiced his criticism of players who have shown a lack of commitment ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023. The players in question, goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, midfielder Salman Al-Faraj, and full back Sultan Al-Ghannam, were excluded from the team after expressing their reluctance to participate without a guaranteed playing time.

Mancini’s Disappointment at Players’ Attitude

Mancini, a stalwart in the world of football, expressed his profound disappointment at the situation. He pointed out that Al-Faraj declined to play in friendly matches, Al-Ghannam exuded dissatisfaction about playing, and Al-Aqidi withdrew after initially agreeing to join, later indicating he did not want to stay if he wasn’t going to play. The coach emphasized that this was the first time he had encountered such a scenario in his illustrious career.

Importance of Commitment to National Team

Strongly emphasizing the importance of players battling for their country, Mancini stressed that football is not just about individual playing time, but rather about wholehearted commitment to the national team. He highlighted that a player’s willingness to fight for his country should always supersede personal interests.

Looking Forward Despite Challenges

Even amid these challenges, Mancini remains optimistic about the committed players and recognizes the strength of their forthcoming opponent, Oman. Specifically, he noted the prowess of Oman’s strikers and midfielders. The Saudi Arabian team, which made headlines with their unexpected victory over Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, now has the task of competing in the Asian Cup with a more inexperienced squad.