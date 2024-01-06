Robertino Diodoro Triumphantly Returns to Oaklawn, Lovely Ride Anticipates Pippin Stakes Title Defence

Renowned horse trainer, Robertino Diodoro, known for his impeccable strategies and unyielding dedication, has made a triumphant return to Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort after serving a suspension due to a drug overage from the previous season. Despite the setback, Diodoro’s reputation remains unscathed as he led the trainer victories at Oaklawn in the 2022-23 season.

Diodoro’s Resounding Return

On his first day back at the races, Diodoro proved why he is considered a stalwart in the industry. He claimed victory with the horse, Royal Act, owned by Jerry Caroom. However, the horse was subsequently claimed by local horseman Staton Flurry. Diodoro’s return is expected to usher in a wave of energetic competition and high stakes.

Lovely Ride’s Anticipated Title Defense

Among the notable accolades Diodoro secured in the previous season, the victory with Lovely Ride in the Pippin stakes stands out. This impressive mare is set to defend her title in the $150,000 Pippin for older fillies and mares. Should Lovely Ride prevail, she would become the first repeat winner of the Pippin since 2014, marking a significant milestone in the history of the race.

The Pippin Stakes: A Prelude to the Apple Blossom Handicap

The Pippin stakes serve as essential groundwork for the Grade I $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap in April. This race sees a five-horse field, with Lovely Ride breaking from the rail post. Other noteworthy contenders include Butterbean, Misty Veil, and Ice Orchid, each a testament to the diversity and talent in the racing field. The event is a highlight of the local racing season and draws considerable attention from the global racing community.