Robert Nance: The Legend of Mr. Plymouth in Drag Racing History

In the heart of the Southwest, a legend once roared across the dragstrips, leaving a legacy that echoes through the annals of racing history. Robert Nance, affectionately known as Mr. Plymouth, was not just a racer; he was a testament to the spirit of competition, innovation, and sheer passion for the sport of drag racing. From the 1950s through the 1980s, Nance piloted iconic blue Plymouth Dusters and Barracudas, becoming a titan in the world of Mopar drag racing.

The Rise of Mr. Plymouth

Robert Nance's journey into the world of drag racing began on an unlikely path. Originally a dairy farmer, Nance's need for speed was sparked by an achievement that would set the course for his legendary career. In a daring display of both courage and skill, he earned a Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce Century Club certificate, pushing his 1958 Plymouth to a blistering speed of 115.95 mph on the measured mile course. This feat was not just a personal victory for Nance; it was a prelude to his dominance in the sport of drag racing.

Transitioning from speed runs to the competitive arena of drag racing, Nance's early years saw him behind the wheel of stock-bodied cars. However, it was his partnership with Plymouth in 1962 that marked the beginning of an era. Driving a 1962 Plymouth and later a 1963 Plymouth with a 426 Max Wedge engine, Nance quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. His prowess on the dragstrip was undeniable, and his victories in local races only added to his growing legend.

The Golden Years

The 1970s heralded a period of innovation and success for Nance. As the sport evolved, so did he, transitioning to modified classes and driving Plymouth Valiant and Barracuda funny cars. These vehicles, known for their power and agility, became synonymous with Nance's racing identity. His 426 Hemi-powered engines roared to numerous victories, solidifying his status as one of the most influential Mopar drag racers of his time.

Despite the fiercely competitive nature of drag racing, Nance's dedication to his craft and his vehicles set him apart. His relationship with Plymouth factory cars was not merely that of a driver to his machine, but rather a partnership that propelled both to new heights. By the end of the 1984 season, when Nance sold his final Plymouth Duster, he had not only left an indelible mark on the sport but had also inspired countless others to pursue their passion for racing.

A Legacy Preserved

Today, the legacy of Robert Nance, Mr. Plymouth, lives on, not just in the memories of those who witnessed his racing prowess but also in a tangible form. His grandson has meticulously curated a mini museum, a shrine dedicated to the career of a drag racing pioneer. Among the collection, the door of Nance's final Plymouth Duster stands as a testament to a career marked by determination, innovation, and success. This museum serves not only as a memorial to Nance's achievements but also as an inspiration to future generations, a reminder of the impact one individual can have on a sport.

Robert Nance's journey from a dairy farmer to a drag racing legend encapsulates the essence of the American dream. It's a narrative of ambition, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to one's passion. Mr. Plymouth may have left the dragstrips, but his spirit continues to race, echoing in the hearts of racing enthusiasts and in the corridors of history, a timeless legacy of speed, power, and the drive to achieve the impossible.