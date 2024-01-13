Robert Morris Triumphs Over Fort Wayne in Intense Basketball Showdown

In an adrenaline-filled basketball match, Robert Morris edged out Fort Wayne with a final scoreline of 91-88. The closely contested game tested the mettle of both teams, but it was Robert Morris who held the fort, maintaining a slight advantage throughout the game.

Robert Morris: A Display of Precision

Robert Morris showcased an impressive performance with a field goal percentage of 51.7%, converting 31 out of 60 field goal attempts. The team’s free throw percentage stood at 73.7%, sinking 14 out of 19 attempts. The three-point line was their sweet spot, netting 15 out of 32 attempts. Josh Corbin was the standout player, demonstrating his sharpshooting skills by sinking 8 out of 12 three-point attempts. Other key contributors for Robert Morris included Jackson Last and Markeese Hastings, who made significant impacts on the scoreboard. On the defensive end, the team managed to block 3 shots and execute 2 steals. However, they grappled with turnovers, losing possession 24 times.

Fort Wayne: An Undaunted Effort

Fort Wayne, despite falling short, showed commendable determination. The team had a field goal percentage of 41.5% and an impressive free throw percentage of 83.3%, converting 27 out of 32 free throws. They managed to net 27 field goals out of 65 attempts and had a fair three-point performance with 14 successful shots out of 36 attempts. Quinton Morton-Robertson led the charge with 6 out of 15 successful three-point attempts. Notable contributions came from Jalen Jackson and other team members, adding significant points to Fort Wayne’s effort. The team executed 11 steals and blocked 3 shots but also dealt with turnovers, giving up possession 14 times.

Riveting Atmosphere

The game was a spectacle for the 972 spectators who attended the match held in an arena with a capacity of 3,056. The tension in the air was palpable as Robert Morris clinched a victory with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Markeese Hastings, marking a thrilling end to a high-octane match.