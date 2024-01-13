en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle

In a riveting Horizon League basketball showdown, the Robert Morris Colonials triumphed over the PFW Mastodons in an electrifying match on Friday, January 12, 2024. The game, which took place at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, witnessed the Colonials emerging victorious from a bout that not only tested their mettle but also their resilience in the wake of a challenging season.

Bouncing Back from Defeat

Both teams entered the arena with the echoes of recent losses reverberating in their minds. The Colonials, who had suffered a substantial defeat at the hands of the Raiders, trailed behind with a 5-12 record, while the Mastodons, despite their impressive 13-4 record, were nursing the wounds of back-to-back losses against the Penguins.

A Nail-Biting Game

The face-off between the two teams was an adrenaline-charged event. The first half concluded with Robert Morris leading 34-32, hinting at the possibility of a much-needed win. The second half and overtime saw the teams locked in a fierce struggle for dominance, with 19 lead changes and 10 ties, pushing the game into a thrilling overtime.

Colonials Emerge Victorious

The decider came in the form of a stunning 3-pointer from Markeese Hastings as the overtime buzzer sounded, leading Robert Morris to a well-earned 91-88 victory. Josh Corbin, another standout player for the Colonials, made a crucial contribution with a game-high 28 points, including a three-pointer that tied the game at 78 in regulation, thus forcing the match into overtime.

The Mastodons, despite a valiant fight, were left trailing, with Quinton Morton-Robertson leading their scoring with 24 points. The loss took their record to 13-5, while Robert Morris climbed to a hopeful 6-12. This game served as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the players, their commitment to their teams, and their relentless pursuit of victory.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
23 seconds ago
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
Former Leinster Rugby star, Dave Kearney, is venturing on an exciting new journey by joining Major League Rugby’s The Chicago Hounds. This significant transition comes after nearly 14 years of unwavering commitment to Leinster Rugby, marking a fresh chapter in Kearney’s illustrious career. From Dublin to Chicago The 33-year-old winger has moved to the Windy
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
3 mins ago
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
3 mins ago
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
Wrestling Showdown: Top Contenders Gear Up for Upcoming Matches
31 seconds ago
Wrestling Showdown: Top Contenders Gear Up for Upcoming Matches
Manhattan Jaspers to Battle Rider Broncs in Pivotal MAAC Basketball Game
44 seconds ago
Manhattan Jaspers to Battle Rider Broncs in Pivotal MAAC Basketball Game
Fila Unveils New Sportswear Line Fila+ Under Creative Director Lev Tanju
56 seconds ago
Fila Unveils New Sportswear Line Fila+ Under Creative Director Lev Tanju
Latest Headlines
World News
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
23 seconds
Dave Kearney: From Leinster Rugby to Chicago Hounds
Honoring the Birth of Cesarean Section: A Tale of Medical Bravery
25 seconds
Honoring the Birth of Cesarean Section: A Tale of Medical Bravery
Wrestling Showdown: Top Contenders Gear Up for Upcoming Matches
31 seconds
Wrestling Showdown: Top Contenders Gear Up for Upcoming Matches
Manhattan Jaspers to Battle Rider Broncs in Pivotal MAAC Basketball Game
44 seconds
Manhattan Jaspers to Battle Rider Broncs in Pivotal MAAC Basketball Game
Fila Unveils New Sportswear Line Fila+ Under Creative Director Lev Tanju
56 seconds
Fila Unveils New Sportswear Line Fila+ Under Creative Director Lev Tanju
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission's Findings
2 mins
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission's Findings
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
2 mins
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
2 mins
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
3 mins
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app