Robert Morris Colonials Triumph Over PFW Mastodons in Thrilling Overtime Battle

In a riveting Horizon League basketball showdown, the Robert Morris Colonials triumphed over the PFW Mastodons in an electrifying match on Friday, January 12, 2024. The game, which took place at the UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, witnessed the Colonials emerging victorious from a bout that not only tested their mettle but also their resilience in the wake of a challenging season.

Bouncing Back from Defeat

Both teams entered the arena with the echoes of recent losses reverberating in their minds. The Colonials, who had suffered a substantial defeat at the hands of the Raiders, trailed behind with a 5-12 record, while the Mastodons, despite their impressive 13-4 record, were nursing the wounds of back-to-back losses against the Penguins.

A Nail-Biting Game

The face-off between the two teams was an adrenaline-charged event. The first half concluded with Robert Morris leading 34-32, hinting at the possibility of a much-needed win. The second half and overtime saw the teams locked in a fierce struggle for dominance, with 19 lead changes and 10 ties, pushing the game into a thrilling overtime.

Colonials Emerge Victorious

The decider came in the form of a stunning 3-pointer from Markeese Hastings as the overtime buzzer sounded, leading Robert Morris to a well-earned 91-88 victory. Josh Corbin, another standout player for the Colonials, made a crucial contribution with a game-high 28 points, including a three-pointer that tied the game at 78 in regulation, thus forcing the match into overtime.

The Mastodons, despite a valiant fight, were left trailing, with Quinton Morton-Robertson leading their scoring with 24 points. The loss took their record to 13-5, while Robert Morris climbed to a hopeful 6-12. This game served as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the players, their commitment to their teams, and their relentless pursuit of victory.