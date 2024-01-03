Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship

Robert Kubica, once a formidable force in the Formula 1 racing world, stood on the brink of joining the ranks of Ferrari before a devastating rally crash in 2011. The accident left him with severe injuries, prompting a long and arduous rehabilitation process. But the Pole’s indomitable spirit led him back to the F1 circuit in 2019, albeit with the struggling Williams team.

Unfortunate Timing and Testing Relationships

Joining Williams in a time of decline proved to be a challenging period for Kubica. Missing the pre-season testing, the team languished at the base of the Constructors’ standings. Despite scoring a point in the FW42, the veteran driver found himself outperformed by his rookie teammate, George Russell. The experience was a stark reminder of how relationships within the F1 paddock can fluctuate based on performance. Kubica noted a marked reduction of friends post-accident, a life lesson that will stay with him.

Battle Against Body and Mind

In an open conversation, Kubica shed light on the psychological challenges during his recovery. He shared moments when his brain struggled to accept his physical limitations, a mental battle that was as daunting as the physical one. After his stint with Williams, he served as a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo, even stepping in for Kimi Raikkonen in two rounds in 2021.

Looking Beyond the Race

As he nears his 40s, Kubica is preparing for a new chapter with the World Endurance Championship’s hypercar category with AF Corse. He is among the drivers set to compete in the Le Mans 24-hour race in 2024, a competition that witnesses a surge in popularity with new additions such as Alpine, BMW, Isotta Fraschini, and Lamborghini. The Hypercar class, a result of the merging of the LMH and LMDh concepts, will feature 19 cars from manufacturers like Alpine Renault, BMW, Cadillac, GM, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Peugeot, Porsche, and Toyota. With 19 Hypercars and 18 GT3 cars in the fray, the upcoming season promises a balanced competition and compelling races.

As he contemplates life after racing, Kubica emphasizes the importance of a positive environment over racing at any cost. His journey, filled with highs and lows, injuries and comebacks, is a testament to his resilience and a lifetime of lessons learned on and off the track.