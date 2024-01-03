en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Formula 1

Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship

Robert Kubica, once a formidable force in the Formula 1 racing world, stood on the brink of joining the ranks of Ferrari before a devastating rally crash in 2011. The accident left him with severe injuries, prompting a long and arduous rehabilitation process. But the Pole’s indomitable spirit led him back to the F1 circuit in 2019, albeit with the struggling Williams team.

Unfortunate Timing and Testing Relationships

Joining Williams in a time of decline proved to be a challenging period for Kubica. Missing the pre-season testing, the team languished at the base of the Constructors’ standings. Despite scoring a point in the FW42, the veteran driver found himself outperformed by his rookie teammate, George Russell. The experience was a stark reminder of how relationships within the F1 paddock can fluctuate based on performance. Kubica noted a marked reduction of friends post-accident, a life lesson that will stay with him.

Battle Against Body and Mind

In an open conversation, Kubica shed light on the psychological challenges during his recovery. He shared moments when his brain struggled to accept his physical limitations, a mental battle that was as daunting as the physical one. After his stint with Williams, he served as a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo, even stepping in for Kimi Raikkonen in two rounds in 2021.

Looking Beyond the Race

As he nears his 40s, Kubica is preparing for a new chapter with the World Endurance Championship’s hypercar category with AF Corse. He is among the drivers set to compete in the Le Mans 24-hour race in 2024, a competition that witnesses a surge in popularity with new additions such as Alpine, BMW, Isotta Fraschini, and Lamborghini. The Hypercar class, a result of the merging of the LMH and LMDh concepts, will feature 19 cars from manufacturers like Alpine Renault, BMW, Cadillac, GM, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Peugeot, Porsche, and Toyota. With 19 Hypercars and 18 GT3 cars in the fray, the upcoming season promises a balanced competition and compelling races.

As he contemplates life after racing, Kubica emphasizes the importance of a positive environment over racing at any cost. His journey, filled with highs and lows, injuries and comebacks, is a testament to his resilience and a lifetime of lessons learned on and off the track.

0
Formula 1 Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance

By Salman Khan

Formula 1's Power Play: Red Bull Racing's In-house Engine Development and Honda's Return

By Salman Khan

Carlos Sainz Honors Performance Coach amid F1 Staff Realignment

By Salman Khan

Antonio Felix da Costa's Rollercoaster Season with Porsche: From Challenges to Promise

By Salman Khan

Motorsport Regulations Stir Controversy: Max Verstappen Speaks Out ...
@Automotive · 21 hours
Motorsport Regulations Stir Controversy: Max Verstappen Speaks Out ...
heart comment 0
Liam Lawson: Red Bull’s Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities

By Salman Khan

Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
Verstappen’s Dominance in F1 and Other Sporting Highlights

By Salman Khan

Verstappen's Dominance in F1 and Other Sporting Highlights
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms

By Salman Khan

Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms
Latest Headlines
World News
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
1 min
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
2 mins
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
2 mins
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
2 mins
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
3 mins
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
3 mins
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
4 mins
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
4 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
4 mins
Flu and COVID-19 Outbreaks Prompt Visitation Restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
4 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
18 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app