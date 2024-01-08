Robert Kelbie Mingles with Celebrities at Recent Event

Robert Kelbie, the Edinburgh-born former amateur boxing champion, was spotted at a recent event, rubbing shoulders with high-profile personalities including musician Noel Gallagher and boxer Josh Taylor. The social encounter was documented on social media, where Kelbie is known for his collection of celebrity photos.

A History of Celebrity Encounters

Kelbie’s affinity for capturing moments with famous figures is well-documented on his Instagram page. Prior to this recent gathering, he had met Gallagher at a world title boxing event two years ago, and even joined the Oasis frontman on stage during a High Flying Birds concert in Dundee in 2022. The former boxer is also known to share a friendly relationship with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Kelbie once gave Fury a personal tour of Scotland and has been spotted with him on numerous occasions.

More Than Just Boxers

While Kelbie’s love for boxing and the stars of the sport is evident, his brushes with celebrity extend beyond the boxing ring. The Edinburgh native has been photographed alongside renowned fight promoter Eddie Hearn, and actor James Nesbitt. Additionally, his social circle includes football personalities such as Anthony Stokes and legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

From Boxing to Notoriety

Despite his current fame for hobnobbing with celebrities, Kelbie’s past isn’t as glamorous. His history includes a conviction for a £145,000 mortgage fraud and bankruptcy. Moreover, he has been the target of numerous violent incidents. Yet, these skeletons in his closet have not deterred the former amateur boxing champion from leading a life in the spotlight, frequently seen associating with high-profile figures and documenting these encounters on his social media platforms.