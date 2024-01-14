en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Robert Griffin III Urges NFL to Postpone Chiefs-Dolphins Game Amid Extreme Cold

Former National Football League (NFL) star and current ESPN analyst, Robert Griffin III, has raised a clarion call to the NFL, urging the body to postpone the imminent showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The plea comes in the wake of extreme weather conditions that threaten to make the game one of the coldest in NFL history, rivaling the infamous 1967 ‘Ice Bowl’ which saw temperatures plummet to -13 degrees with a wind chill of -48.

Weathering the Storm

The forecast for Saturday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City paints a chilling picture: temperatures dropping to negative 1 degree, wind chills down to negative 30 degrees, and winds gusting up to 29 mph. At stake is not just the thrill of the game, but the safety and well-being of players, coaches, and fans alike.

Call for Safety

Griffin, affectionately known as RG3, emphasized that such conditions do not represent ‘football weather,’ but rather a significant safety concern. His plea comes hot on the heels of the rescheduling of the Bills-Steelers playoff game, which was disrupted by heavy snow and high winds in Buffalo. RG3 commended New York officials on their decision, insisting that a similar approach be adopted for the Chiefs-Dolphins match.

Domed Stadiums: A Future Consideration?

In his quest for enhanced player safety, Griffin went a step further, suggesting that all NFL stadiums should be built with domes to shield athletes from the elements. While this proposal was met with skepticism, it nonetheless stirs a conversation about the role of infrastructure in protecting athletes from extreme weather conditions.

Despite Griffin’s pleas, the NFL has decided to forge ahead with the game, asserting that there are no public safety concerns related to travel to the stadium. Fans have been advised to brace themselves for the chill or enjoy the game from the warmth of their homes. As the clock ticks down to what could be one of the chilliest matches in NFL history, the world waits with bated breath, the outcome of the game hanging in the balance of Mother Nature herself.

0
Sports United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
6 mins ago
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
It was a day of high stakes and intense drama at the 2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Tennis championship. The battleground saw Australian wildcard Dane Sweeny making his debut in both the Australian Open and a grand slam. Despite a valiant fight, Sweeny was defeated in five sets by Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, marking the first
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
Kansas City Chiefs Score Dominant Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Frigid Playoff Game
21 mins ago
Kansas City Chiefs Score Dominant Victory Over Miami Dolphins in Frigid Playoff Game
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
23 mins ago
Owolade's Insight: Starmer's Remarks, Greggs' Success, and Beckenbauer's Legacy
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
9 mins ago
Ireland Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Zimbabwe Tour in 2024
Australian Open: Kubler's Stunning Comeback and Prizmic's Rising Star Status
13 mins ago
Australian Open: Kubler's Stunning Comeback and Prizmic's Rising Star Status
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
19 mins ago
Ivory Coast Triumphs in 2024 Cup of Nations Opener: A Victory Beyond Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
28 seconds
Idaho Residents Voice Concerns Over Political Actions and Social Policies
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
42 seconds
China's Solemn Protest to US Statement on Taiwan's Elections: A Diplomatic Chess Game
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
2 mins
The High Heel Metaphor: A Look at Nikki Haley's Feminine Approach to Presidential Politics
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
4 mins
Defense Minister Gallant Storms Out of War Cabinet Meeting Amidst Tensions with Netanyahu
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
5 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The First Crucial Test in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
6 mins
Uttarakhand Approves DA Hike and Prepares for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
6 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Defying Beijing's Unification Ambitions
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
7 mins
Australian Open Upsets and Debuts: Sweeny's Loss, Kubler's Struggle, and Prizmic's Resilience
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
7 mins
Historic Third Presidential Term for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party with Lai Ching-te's Election
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
9 mins
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
2 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
7 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
7 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
7 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
7 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
12 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app