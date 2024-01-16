Robert Griffin III and Ex-Coach Jay Gruden Clash on Social Media over Jalen Hurts

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III and his ex-coach Jay Gruden found themselves embroiled in a heated exchange on social media. The public spat was sparked off by Gruden's tweet extending his sympathy towards Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Buccaneers' 32-9 victory over the Eagles in a recent NFC wild-card game. Gruden's tweet hinted at a lack of support for Hurts from his teammates, especially concerning pass protection.

Griffin Responds with Bitter Memories

Griffin, taken aback by Gruden's comments, responded by recalling his own stint under Gruden's coaching. He alleged that Gruden had confessed his inability to coach a quarterback possessing Griffin's dual-threat capabilities. Gruden, not one to back down, retaliated by questioning Griffin's readiness during their professional association. Griffin, who played under Gruden for the Washington Redskins (now known as the Washington Commanders) in 2014, was eventually benched due to an injury, with Kirk Cousins replacing him.

Sparking a Broader Debate

The online altercation quickly caught the attention of other former Washington players, including ex-All-Pro running back Brian Mitchell. Mitchell expressed his disapproval of Gruden's remarks. Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, too, stepped into the dialogue, providing suggestions to help quarterbacks like Hurts succeed.

Griffin's Path Post-NFL

Griffin's NFL career stretched over eight seasons, and he currently serves as a college football and NFL analyst for ESPN. On the other hand, Gruden has held numerous coaching positions, including head coach of Washington, offensive coordinator for the Bengals and Jaguars, and is presently an offensive consultant for the Los Angeles Rams.