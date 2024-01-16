Robbie Ftorek: The Unyielding Coach of the Los Angeles Kings

In the annals of hockey history, few figures have been as polarizing as Robbie Ftorek. A former NHL player and coach, Ftorek's legacy is marked by tenacity, controversy, and an unwavering commitment to a team-centric philosophy. This article, originally published in the November 25, 1988 edition of The Hockey News, offers a deep dive into Ftorek's tenure as the coach of the Los Angeles Kings and the challenges he faced during one of the most intriguing periods in the franchise's history.

Ftorek's Coaching at the Helm of Kings

After hanging up his skates, Ftorek transitioned into a coaching career in the AHL in 1985. Two years later, he took up the mantle as the coach of the Kings, a position he held for two eventful years. His arrival coincided with the acquisition of Wayne Gretzky, one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Managing a team with such a talent was a challenge Ftorek was ready to tackle, albeit with an approach that drew criticism.

Controversy with Jay Wells

Among the most vocal critics of Ftorek's coaching style was Jay Wells, a longtime NHL defenseman. Wells accused Ftorek of attempting to downplay Gretzky's significance and integrate him into the team's existing system rather than allowing the great player to lead. For Wells and others, Ftorek's approach was a misstep, a failure to capitalize on Gretzky's transcendent talent.

Ftorek's Unyielding Philosophy

Despite the criticism, Ftorek remained steadfast in his philosophy. His commitment to a team-centric approach was unwavering, refusing to single out any player, including Gretzky. He believed in the strength of unity and the power of a cohesive team, a stance that was echoed by Kings owner Bruce McNall and other team members. Despite Wells' criticism and speculation about his future, Ftorek's stance was supported within the organization, with some suggesting Wells' views were not widely shared.

The Legacy of Robbie Ftorek

While Ftorek's coaching tenure was marked by controversy, his overall contribution to the sport is noteworthy. As a player, he was formidable, clocking in 334 regular-season games in the NHL. His focus on team dynamics and nutrition was considered innovative for its time, underscoring an intense and independent nature that extended beyond the rink. Ftorek’s legacy, forged in the heat of controversy and marked by a commitment to principle, continues to resonate in the annals of hockey history.