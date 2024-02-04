Rob Van Dam Reveals Initial Fears over Joining WWE

Renowned WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) has revealed his initial apprehensions about joining WWE in 2001. The revelation was made on his podcast '1 Of A Kind,' where he candidly discussed his fears of undergoing a character shift under the direction of WWE.

The Fear of Losing Authenticity

Despite his successful tenure in WWE, the wrestling legend was initially reluctant to sign with the company. His primary concern was the possibility of being handed a persona that did not align with his real self. RVD feared that WWE's creative direction might saddle him with a 'lame' character, forcing him to fight to maintain his identity.

Advocacy and Success

Despite RVD's anxieties, Paul Heyman, a wrestling manager, advocated for him, setting the stage for his successful run in WWE. This kickstarted a journey that saw Van Dam become the WWE Champion in 2006. His career spanned across various promotions, demonstrating his lasting impact on the wrestling world.

The Silent Secret

RVD also touched upon an incident from his pre-WWE days. He confessed to have kissed Ted DiBiase's foot for money, a fact he had kept hidden from WWE. His intention was to prevent WWE from using it as a wrestling angle, further highlighting his desire to maintain authenticity in his character portrayal.

Van Dam's frank disclosure on his podcast sheds light on the challenges wrestlers face when transitioning between wrestling promotions and the constant battle they fight to retain their authentic selves in the face of creative directions.