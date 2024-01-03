Rob ‘Mr. Officer’ Porter: A Life of Unrelenting Service

On Christmas Day, the township of Officer, Australia was cloaked in an unexpected melancholy. The news of the demise of Rob Porter, fondly known as ‘Mr. Officer’, sent shockwaves through the community. At 81, he had been a beacon of relentless service, his life deeply intertwined with the progress of the township where he was born, raised, and left an indelible mark.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Rob Porter, along with his wife Carol, was a central figure in Officer, their marriage spanning almost six decades since 1966. Together, they were affectionately referred to as ‘Mr and Mrs Officer,’ embodying the spirit of the township. Rob’s contributions to local sports and community activities were manifold. He held leadership roles for over four decades, chairing the Officer Community Association, and serving as the president of the Officer Recreation Reserve Committee of Management for an impressive 51 years. His influence was also felt in the local school council, hall, scout, and church committees.

Transforming Officer’s Sports Landscape

Porter’s role in transforming the Officer Recreation Reserve into a top-tier sporting facility was pivotal. This culminated in the inauguration of the new Officer Sports Club in 2023, a testament to his tireless efforts. An accomplished athlete himself, Porter played for the Officer Football Club, clinched the title of the best and fairest in the South West Gippsland Football League in 1961, and even had a stint with the Hawthorn Football Club. His love for sports extended to coaching junior and senior teams, leading the under 15s to a championship win.

A Veteran Plumber and an Active Retiree

Professionally, Porter was a plumber for over six decades. His son Geoff eventually assumed control of the family business. But retirement did not slow Porter down. He remained an active participant in public service, involving himself in causes like the Save the Beaconsfield Reservoir Action Group. His dedication and commitment were recognized with multiple awards, including the prestigious Cardinia Shire’s Stan Henwood Award and the Senior Citizen of the Year. The Officer Football and Cricket Clubs also conferred upon him the honour of life memberships.

The loss of Rob Porter is deeply felt by the Officer community. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and the extended Porter family. His life, a testament to relentless service and community building, will continue to inspire future generations of Officer.