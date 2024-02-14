Rob Cross Prepares for Darts Showdown and Rangers Clash: A Tale of Two Games

Former world darts champion Rob Cross is gearing up for a thrilling clash against Michael Smith in tonight's Premier League Darts, following a disappointing start to the Pro Tour season. But before he takes to the oche, Cross will be making a special appearance at Ibrox stadium to support Rangers in their crucial Premiership match against Ross County.

A Shot at Redemption for Cross

Ranked sixth in the world, Cross has had a tough start to the Pro Tour season, suffering two defeats in his opening matches. With the Premier League Darts event taking place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Cross will be looking to turn his fortunes around against Smith in what promises to be a closely contested match.

Cross, who won the world championship in 2018, is no stranger to high-pressure situations. But with the likes of Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, and Luke Humphries all in impressive form, Cross will need to be at his best if he's to progress in the competition.

Rangers Look to Move Top of the Table

Before Cross takes to the stage, he'll be watching on as Rangers take on Ross County in their Premiership match at Ibrox stadium. With a win of three or more goals, Rangers have the opportunity to move to the top of the table and put pressure on their title rivals.

Rangers have been in impressive form this season, with their only defeat coming against Celtic in the Old Firm derby. Ross County, on the other hand, have struggled near the bottom of the league and are currently being led by interim manager Don Cowie following the departure of Derek Adams.

Premiership Clubs Call for Meeting with SPFL Chiefs

In other news, six Premiership clubs, including Rangers, have proposed a meeting with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) chairman and chief executive to discuss concerns about the league's governance.

The clubs are reportedly unhappy with the way the SPFL has handled certain issues, including the distribution of TV revenue and the scheduling of matches. The meeting is expected to take place in the coming weeks, with the clubs hoping to find a resolution to their concerns.

As the day draws to a close, all eyes will be on Cross and Rangers as they look to make their mark in their respective competitions. For Cross, it's a chance to get his season back on track and prove that he's still one of the best darts players in the world. For Rangers, it's an opportunity to move top of the table and take another step towards the Premiership title.

