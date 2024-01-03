en English
Road Dogg Opines on MJF’s Wrestling Abilities: A Stir in the Making?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
In a recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, former professional wrestling star Road Dogg candidly shared his views on the evolution of professional wrestling and his position within the sport. The discussion took an interesting turn when Road Dogg was asked to compare his skills with those of current wrestling sensation MJF.

Road Dogg’s Opinion on MJF’s Wrestling Abilities

After a thoughtful pause, Road Dogg lauded MJF’s prowess as a promotional artist. His words, however, reflected a belief that MJF’s in-ring skills fell short of greatness. This statement was not aimed at belittling MJF, as Road Dogg was quick to admit his own limitations in the wrestling arena.

Road Dogg on Sports Entertainment

Despite his perceived shortcomings as a wrestler, Road Dogg was adamant in considering himself a superior sports entertainer than MJF. This was not intended to be a slight on MJF, whom he holds in high regard both personally and professionally. Recalling a shared moment with MJF at a convention, Road Dogg expressed his aspiration to collaborate with MJF in WWE in the future.

Social Media Stir Expected

Understanding the potential controversy his comments could ignite on social media, Road Dogg referenced a similar incident involving Bret Hart last year. He nonetheless stood by his opinions, encouraging listeners of the podcast to share their thoughts on who they believe is the better sports entertainer. The full episode of the podcast is now available for streaming on AdFreeShows.com and various other platforms.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

