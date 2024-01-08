RJ Barrett Shines in Raptors’ Dominant Victory Over Warriors

In a spectacular display of skill, RJ Barrett outshone his competition in his fourth game since joining the Toronto Raptors. His performance was instrumental in the Raptors’ 133-118 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Barrett’s relentless attack resulted in a personal season-high of 37 points, just one point short of tying the record for most points in a game by a Canadian Raptor. His contribution extended beyond scoring, with Barrett supplying six rebounds, six assists, and a steal, demonstrating his all-around prowess.

First Half Dominance

Barrett’s impact was felt early on. By the end of the first half, he had already scored 26 points, just one point shy of his season-high score, previously achieved while playing for the New York Knicks against Toronto. The Raptors, who had a lackluster first half in their previous game against the Kings, turned the tide with an exceptional performance against the Warriors. They led with a dominant 27-point advantage at 76-49 by halftime.

Warriors Struggle to Keep Pace

The Golden State Warriors faced a tough night, especially their star player Stephen Curry, who only managed to score 9 points on 2-for-14 shooting. Despite Klay Thompson’s effort of scoring 25 points, the Warriors failed to overcome the Raptors’ early lead. The Warriors’ overall shooting performance was poor, with a shooting percentage of only 39.2%.

Defensive Superiority

Alongside Barrett’s offensive prowess, the Raptors’ defense put on a stellar show. Stephen Curry was held to just 9 points, a testament to the defensive efforts of the Raptors, notably Scottie Barnes. The Raptors’ bench also significantly contributed to the victory, with notable performances from Chris Boucher, Dennis Schroder, and Gary Trent Jr.

This victory marks the third win in four games for the Raptors since the trade that brought Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the team from the New York Knicks. This game has not only showcased the team’s renewed energy and competitiveness but also signaled Barrett’s promising future with his hometown team.