Rizin Champion Kyoji Horiguchi Eyes UFC Return Amid Contractual Complications

Japanese mixed martial artist and Rizin flyweight champion, Kyoji Horiguchi, known in the fighting world as 'The Typhoon,' is reportedly considering a return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). A familiar name in Japan's Rizin promotion, Horiguchi has crafted a successful career, becoming a significant figure where many fighters have forged their paths to win championships in other prominent promotions.

A Look Back at Horiguchi's UFC Stint

Horiguchi's tenure in the UFC spanned from 2013 to 2016. During this period, he achieved an impressive winning record but fell short of capturing the coveted flyweight championship. His only loss in the UFC came against the formidable Demetrious Johnson in a title fight. Despite this setback, Horiguchi's performance in the UFC was notable, laying a solid foundation for his subsequent successes in other promotions.

Triumphs Post-UFC and Potential Return

Since departing from the UFC, Horiguchi's career has soared. He has clinched bantamweight championships in both Rizin and Bellator. Recently, he made history by becoming the inaugural Rizin flyweight champion. The prospect of his return to the UFC promises a new wave of excitement for the 125-pound division. However, the road back to the UFC is not without obstacles. Horiguchi's contract status with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), which recently acquired Bellator, complicates matters.

The Landscape of UFC's Flyweight Division

The current UFC's flyweight division is brimming with talent, featuring notable fighters such as Brandon Moreno, Brandon Royval, and reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja. The latter happens to be Horiguchi's teammate, adding another interesting dynamic to the division. Horiguchi's potential return could infuse fresh excitement into the division, but his contractual obligations with PFL may prove to be a significant hurdle.