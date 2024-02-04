RIYDE: An Immersive Cycling Experience Revolutionizing Fitness in Riyadh

The Sports Boulevard Foundation, in collaboration with global technology leaders, has launched RIYDE, an innovative immersive cycling platform, in Riyadh. This initiative, part of the larger Sports Boulevard project, aims at fostering a sports culture by providing a unique virtual cycling experience.

RIYDE: A Leap into Virtual Cycling

RIYDE offers a fully equipped immersive cycling booth where users can embark on a digital journey across a virtual 5.24km route. Designed to cater to various fitness levels, this platform provides a 10-15 minute cycling session, simulating the experience of outdoor cycling in an indoor, air-conditioned environment. The unique feature of RIYDE is its integration of virtual reality technology, which enables visitors to visualize the future transformation of Riyadh through the lens of the Sports Boulevard project.

A Step Forward in Promoting Fitness in Riyadh

Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard Foundation, highlighted the role of this venture in promoting grassroots sports and facilitating access to exercise. She expressed her optimism about the project's potential to inspire a new generation of cyclists and foster a healthier lifestyle among Riyadh's residents.

Partnership with BKOOL

The partnership with BKOOL, a leading player in the global technology arena, further enhances the project's technological edge. Alvaro Galindo from BKOOL lauded the initiative's innovative approach towards inspiring new cyclists and promoting fitness through technology.

The Sports Boulevard Project: A Vision for a Healthier Riyadh

The Sports Boulevard project, launched by King Salman on March 19, 2019, and supported by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, is a mega venture encompassing 220km of cycling pathways. It includes the creation of green spaces and sports facilities, ultimately contributing to Riyadh's transformation into a hub for sports and healthy living. The RIYDE booth will be available at various public locations for two weeks, giving Riyadh's residents a glimpse of the city's future as a sporting powerhouse.