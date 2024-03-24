Riyan Parag's IPL 2024 Turnaround: Hard Work Pays Off, Says Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, recently highlighted the significant effort Riyan Parag put into preparing for the 2024 Indian Premier League season. After a disappointing performance in IPL 2023, Parag's dedication during the off-season has begun to show promising results, as seen in the team's opener against Lucknow Super Giants.

Hard Work Behind the Scenes

Parag's preparation involved rigorous training with Rubin Barucha and various support coaches. Sangakkara emphasized that Parag's success could be attributed to his commitment to mastering the basics and making smart decisions on the field. This approach led to a remarkable improvement in his gameplay, moving away from the slump of the previous season.

Impactful Performance in Opener

In Rajasthan Royals' first match of IPL 2024, Parag demonstrated his improved form by scoring a rapid 43 runs off 29 balls. His performance was a key factor in setting a solid foundation for the team's innings, showcasing his ability to contribute significantly in his new batting position.

Looking Ahead

With the Royals aiming to claim their first title since the inaugural IPL season, Parag's role in the team is more crucial than ever. His hard work and improved performance have set a positive tone for the rest of the season, indicating that the team could be a formidable contender under his and the leadership's strategic planning.