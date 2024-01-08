Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century

In a captivating display of cricketing prowess, Rajasthan Royals player and Assam skipper, Riyan Parag, has delivered an extraordinary performance in the Ranji Trophy 2024 Elite Group B match against Chhattisgarh. The match, held on January 8, witnessed Parag, a former India U-19 cricketer, guiding Assam with his remarkable leadership and aggressive batting.

Parag’s Outstanding Innings

Parag’s dynamic innings in the second innings allowed Assam to post a total of 254 runs. His personal contribution was a stunning 155 runs, which he scored off just 86 balls. His aggressive batting style, which included 11 boundaries and 12 sixes, left spectators and cricket enthusiasts in awe. His notable performance reinforces his talent and promise for higher cricketing honors.

Second Fastest Century in Ranji Trophy

During this match, Parag achieved an extraordinary milestone – the second fastest century in the history of the Ranji Trophy. He reached the triple-figure mark in only 56 balls, a feat that underscores his incredible fearlessness and counter-attack. Such an accomplishment is a testament to his potential for a successful IPL season with the Rajasthan Royals.

Leading Assam to a Strong Position

As the captain of Assam, Parag’s stunning performance helped the team reach a 254-run total, setting a target of 87 runs against Chhattisgarh. His leadership skills, coupled with his cricketing prowess, have significantly contributed to Assam’s strong position in the match, marking him as a player to watch in the upcoming cricketing season.