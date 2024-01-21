Rivers State Governor Inaugurates International Polo Tournament

Rivers State Governor, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, launched the 2024 NPA Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament at the Port Harcourt Polo Club, marking a significant event in Nigeria's sports calendar. The inauguration reflects the state's commitment to sports as a conduit for economic and social development, particularly under Governor Fubara's administration.

Emphasizing Economic Opportunities

The governor used this occasion to underscore Rivers State's importance as a critical economic axis in Nigeria. In his address, Governor Fubara detailed his administration's dedication to sports, viewing it as a catalyst for attracting more investors and stimulating the state's economy. The Polo Tournament, drawing international participation, doubles as a platform to showcase the abundant economic and social opportunities in Rivers State.

'Bonding Beyond Challenges'

Themed 'Bonding Beyond Challenges,' the tournament is more than a sporting event. It's a community-building exercise that fosters unity and economic growth. Governor Fubara championed this sentiment, encouraging the participants to prioritize safety while also looking forward to the emergence of the best team.

Empowering Youths through Sports

Further, Governor Fubara reiterated his commitment to the comprehensive development of sports in Rivers State as a strategy to empower the youth. He believes that such initiatives will demonstrate the state's safety and investment potential. Upon his arrival at the event, the governor was warmly welcomed by Mr. Ebie Diriyai, President of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, indicating the strong support within the community for these initiatives.