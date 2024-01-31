Rivermen Hockey Team Secures Lease Extension with Downtown Facility

In a move that solidifies the continued presence of professional hockey in the area, the Rivermen hockey team has secured a lease extension with the Downtown facility. The arrangement, which sees the team remaining the anchor tenants of the Carver Arena until the conclusion of the 2024-2025 season, was mutually agreed upon by both parties. The extension has been warmly welcomed as it provides additional time for the negotiation of a long-term agreement.

A Long-Term Commitment Needed

Zachary Oyler, an at-large councilman, has voiced his support for the Rivermen and is eager to find a lasting solution for their stay. The civic center authority, operated by ASM Global, has expressed its readiness to invest in the future of the team. However, a long-term commitment from the Rivermen is required before any investment is made.

City Investments in the Team's Future

In the previous year, the city council approved $20 million in bonds, sourced from city taxes, to finance improvements at the civic center. These improvements include the vital ice-making machine necessary for the Rivermen's games. This substantial investment is part of a larger initiative to ensure the team's continued presence, coinciding with a $25 million state grant.

Plans for Future Improvements

The civic center authority has revealed plans to replace the ice plant by the summer of 2025. However, the authority is determined to secure a long-term lease with the Rivermen before proceeding with these plans to guarantee that the investment is justified.