Riverhead Athletes Triumph at Suffolk County Winter Track Championships

On the frosty Suffolk County tracks, Riverhead athletes Ja'dah Williams Booker and Kayleanne Campbell etched their names in gold as they emerged as winter track champions. In a display of sheer athleticism and mental tenacity, both athletes overturned personal and public expectations to claim their respective victories.

Spirit of Resurgence: Kayleanne Campbell's High Jump Triumph

Prior to the county championships, Campbell's performance in the league championships had been less than satisfactory. However, she refused to let this setback define her path forward. Recalibrating her mental approach and rekindling her passion for the sport, Campbell surged ahead in the high jump event at the Suffolk County girls indoor track and field large school championships. Kayleanne Campbell cleared heights with ease, outperforming her competitors and eventually setting a new personal record. Following a word of encouragement from her coach Maria Dounelis, Campbell soared over the bar at a staggering height of 5-feet-4-inches. Her success was not only a testament to her athletic prowess but also to her mental preparation which included taking a day off to refocus her mindset.

Victory Amidst Mixed Emotions: Ja'dah Williams Booker's Shot Put Win

In the shot put event, Ja'dah Williams Booker experienced a whirlwind of emotions. Despite clinching victory with a throw of 37-feet-2.5-inches, outperforming her competitors by a significant margin, Williams Booker was engulfed by a sense of unfulfillment. She had entered the competition with high expectations, aiming to throw closer to her personal best of 39 or 40 feet. However, despite her victory, she felt she had fallen short of her personal standards.

The Road Ahead: State Qualifiers Beckon

Despite these mixed emotions, both athletes are now firmly focused on the future. The state qualifiers loom ahead, presenting another platform for these champions to showcase their skills. Williams Booker, in her final season as a Blue Wave, is determined to break the 40-foot mark, a feat that would serve as a fitting swan song to her illustrious career.