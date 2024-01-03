en English
River Valley High Girls Cross Country Team Makes History with CIF State Championship Qualification

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
River Valley High Girls Cross Country Team Makes History with CIF State Championship Qualification

In a year of stellar performances, the River Valley High girls cross country team carved out a place for themselves in history in 2023. The team secured their second consecutive Capital Valley Conference championship and took a historic leap to qualify for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) state championships at Fresno’s Woodward Park. This marked the first time a team from Yuba City qualified for the state meet, setting a new standard for local athletics.

Team Performance at the State Level

The team, consisting of runners Emma Thiara, Nevaeh Brown, April Anguiano, Autumn Bonds, Bella Rose Guillermo, and Ellyce Hill, finished 18th out of 24 schools in the Division II race at the state level. This accomplishment was no small feat. The caliber of competitors at this level was intense, with Emma Thiara expressing awe at the sheer number of talented runners they faced.

The Mental and Physical Rigors of the Sport

Each athlete highlighted the mental and physical challenges of cross country. Bella Rose Guillermo spoke about the grueling nature of the sport, reflecting on the demands it puts on the individual athlete. Yet, these challenges only seem to strengthen the resolve of these athletes, fueling their desire for success.

Swarnjit Boyal’s Coaching Approach

At the helm of this successful team stands head coach Swarnjit Boyal, a River Valley alumnus and former U.S. Olympic time trial competitor. Boyal’s coaching strategy is rooted in discipline, a trait he believes essential for success in this sport. The team’s 24-week in-season training regimen includes an initial phase of conditioning, a middle phase of increasing aerobic capacity, and a final peak phase of heightened intensity. This rigorous training schedule, while challenging, is seen as a necessary step towards achieving their goals.

Their passion for cross country is evident, with April Anguiano encouraging others to participate in the sport. Their success demonstrates the strength of their program and their determination to continue to raise the bar in the future.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

