Rival Racers Jimmie Johnson and Matt Kenseth Join Forces for Legacy Motor Club

Jimmie Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 champion, and Matt Kenseth, a Cup Series champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner, have developed an unlikely friendship off the racetrack. Their bond was forged through their shared love of cycling, which allowed Johnson to gain a deeper understanding of Kenseth's unassuming demeanor and work ethic.

From Rivals to Cycling Buddies

Johnson and Kenseth may have been rivals on four wheels, but they found common ground on two. Their friendship deepened as they challenged each other on grueling bike rides, including a formidable 103-mile journey that ended atop Mount Mitchell in North Carolina, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River.

Kenseth's Return to Help Legacy Motor Club

With Johnson's NASCAR team, Legacy Motor Club, facing struggles in its debut season, he turned to his cycling partner for help. Kenseth, who retired from full-time racing in 2017, has joined Legacy as a competition adviser. He provides guidance and strategy to the team, which also includes second-generation NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek.

Legacy's Plan for Respectability

Legacy Motor Club aims to make a leap into respectability this season. Toyota hopes that the team's deep ties to fellow Legacy driver Erik Jones and Kenseth will accelerate the learning process in its first year as the team's manufacturer. Despite facing challenges without technical alliances with other teams, Johnson remains optimistic about Legacy's potential.

Johnson said, "I really think we can get our cars back in victory lane. That's the easy answer, but when you're a young, new team and growing, aspiring to be a regular contender, that's a serious statement. But that's what I think we're really capable of."

Johnson, who is back for a limited nine-race Cup Series schedule, has taken on a new role within the team. While he initially expected to focus on building Legacy's competitiveness, he found himself spending more time on the business and branding side of the organization.

With Kenseth's mentorship and input, Legacy Motor Club hopes to develop its young drivers and create strong relationships within the team. As Johnson stated, "We have two very talented drivers that we want to take ownership in everything they touch. We're a new team trying to build new processes, so we want their fingerprints on building this process."

Despite facing long odds, Johnson remains a marquee name in the Daytona 500 field. He has secured sponsorships from Carvana, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar, and even managed to bring the rock band Creed on board as an associate sponsor. With Kenseth's guidance, Legacy Motor Club aims to make its mark on the NASCAR scene and return to victory lane.