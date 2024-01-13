en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Rising Wrestling Star Jackson Turley: Epitome of Rutgers’ Strategic Success

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
Rising Wrestling Star Jackson Turley: Epitome of Rutgers’ Strategic Success

From the wrestling mats of Rutgers University emerges a story of determination, resilience, and triumph. The protagonist is Jackson Turley, an All-American wrestler, whose journey from overcoming physical setbacks to consistently delivering winning performances is nothing short of inspiring. The tale is not just about Turley’s individual conquests but also about the strategic measures adopted by Rutgers to ensure sustained success for their veteran wrestlers.

Rutgers’ Strategy: A Balanced Approach to Success

Following Turley’s remarkable attainment of All-American status at the NCAA Championships in 2021, Rutgers pioneered a novel strategy. The approach involves limiting match counts for seasoned wrestlers like Turley during the first semester, aiming to conserve their stamina for the critical conference schedule and postseason in March. This strategic decision underlines Rutgers’ emphasis on long-term success over immediate triumphs.

Jackson Turley: A Rising Star on the Wrestling Mat

Currently ranked No. 27 in the 174-pound category, Turley recently delivered a significant win, achieving a 15-0 technical fall against Indiana’s No. 9 ranked wrestler, D.J. Washington. This victory was instrumental in Rutgers’, currently ranked No. 14, triumph over No. 21 ranked Indiana with a final score of 30-11. Turley’s performance demonstrated not only his prowess on the wrestling mat but also the effectiveness of Rutgers’ newly implemented strategy.

Coach’s Confidence and Turley’s Resilience

Rutgers’ coach Scott Goodale’s faith in Turley’s improved training and performance is palpable. According to Goodale, Turley is now a more formidable competitor than he was three years ago. Despite facing challenges, including a season-ending shoulder injury that necessitated surgery, Turley has maintained an impressive record. His personal score stands at 5-2, and he is poised to compete in his next match against Purdue as part of the Rutgers team, which boasts an 8-1 record.

0
Sports United States Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
25 seconds ago
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
On January 13, 2024, the professional basketball world will witness the Toronto Patriots stepping up to the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League. This global tournament is set to take place in Japan, Thailand, Australia, and finally, back to Japan for the finals on March 17, 2024. The Toronto Patriots, an India-owned
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
6 mins ago
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
7 mins ago
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
1 min ago
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
3 mins ago
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
4 mins ago
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
26 seconds
Toronto Patriots Bound for the FIBA 3x3.EXE Super Premier Basketball League 2024
Asa Hutchinson: A Journey from Rebellious Youth to Esteemed Public Servant
50 seconds
Asa Hutchinson: A Journey from Rebellious Youth to Esteemed Public Servant
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
1 min
ESL Unveils First Six Teams for IEM Dallas 2024: A Blend of Elites and Emerging Talents
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
3 mins
A High-Stakes Rematch: San Diego State and New Mexico Brace for an Intense Basketball Encounter
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
3 mins
Ukraine and UK Ink Historic Security Agreement Amid Geopolitical Tensions
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
3 mins
BJP Draws Parallels Between Palghar and Purulia Incidents, Accuses TMC of Violence Against Saints
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
4 mins
Axar Patel's Cautious Approach as He Prepares for T20 World Cup
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
6 mins
Montana High School Basketball: Standout Performances and Game Results
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
7 mins
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Weatherman' Set for Rerelease, A Nod to Durant's NBA Legacy
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app