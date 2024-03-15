Rising Velocity Ambitions in Teen Pitchers Spike Tommy John Surgeries, Impact MLB Draft Picks

Teenage baseball players are aiming higher, throwing harder, and unfortunately, finding themselves on the operating table for Tommy John surgery more frequently than ever before. This surgical procedure, which repairs a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the pitcher's elbow, has become a rite of passage for many young athletes, including Arizona State University's Brandon Compton and former high school baseball prodigy turned NFL tight end, Hayden Hurst. The increasing trend of young pitchers undergoing this surgery is reshaping the landscape of both college baseball and the MLB draft.

Velocity: A Double-Edged Sword

The quest for higher pitching velocity is a significant factor driving the uptick in Tommy John surgeries among teenage players. Dr. Gary Waslewski, a seasoned orthopedic surgeon, points out that the pursuit of adding extra miles per hour to a pitcher's fastball before their body is fully developed can lead to early elbow problems. This phenomenon, known as 'chasing velocity,' has become more prevalent with the advent of camps and programs promising quick results. However, the rapid increase in personal velocity is particularly damaging to young ligaments, underscoring the need for caution among aspiring pitchers.

The Tommy John Trend in the Draft

The normalization and relative success of Tommy John surgery have not gone unnoticed in the realm of professional baseball scouting. In the most recent MLB amateur draft, 23 players in the first 10 rounds had already undergone the procedure, a stark increase from just three players in the 2011 draft. This shift highlights a changing perspective within the sport, where the ability to come back strong from such a significant surgery is almost expected. The trend also raises questions about the long-term impacts of pushing young athletes too hard, too soon.

Prevention and Perspective

As the number of young pitchers undergoing Tommy John surgery grows, so does the conversation around prevention and proper development. Experts like Dr. Waslewski advocate for a more traditional, gradual approach to building velocity, such as long toss exercises, which allow the body to adapt over time. Meanwhile, stories like Hayden Hurst's serve as a cautionary tale about the risks of pushing the envelope on physical development. Hurst's rapid growth and subsequent surgery at 14 highlight the unpredictable nature of chasing velocity and the potential consequences that come with it.

The rise in Tommy John surgeries among teenage pitchers is a multifaceted issue that touches on the pressures of modern sports, the allure of professional dreams, and the physical realities of growing bodies. As the baseball community continues to grapple with these challenges, the stories of players like Brandon Compton and Hayden Hurst remind us of the resilience of young athletes and the evolving nature of the game itself. With careful consideration and a focus on healthy development, the next generation of pitchers can aim for the stars without risking their arms in the process.