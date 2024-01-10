en English
Guyana

Rising Sun Turf Club to Host Major Horseracing Event

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Rising Sun Turf Club to Host Major Horseracing Event

The Rising Sun Turf Club is set to host a significant horseracing event as part of the Mashramani celebrations. Organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee, the one-day meet scheduled for February 25 features eight races with a total purse of nearly GY$10,000,000. The event, a highlight in the Guyanese equine sports calendar, is expected to draw top horses and jockeys, augmenting the excitement of the Mashramani festivities.

A Showpiece of Equine Excellence

The star attraction of the day is the feature event—a race for both imported and locally bred horses. They will vie for supremacy over a distance of 1600 meters, with the winning horse netting an impressive GY$2,000,000. This high-stakes race is anticipated to draw the crème de la crème of the horseracing community, making it a must-watch spectacle.

Featuring Promising Youngsters and Seasoned Runners

Other exciting races include events for West Indian-bred four-year-old and three-year-old horses, who will also compete over 1600 meters. In a special category, a race for three-year-old Guyana-bred non-winners of two races will be run at 1400 meters. These races are a showcase for the young equine talents in the region, promising thrilling contests and potential upsets.

An Array of Races for All Classes

The horseracing event caters to various classes of horses, including G Class and I-Class, with races of varying distances and prize money. The detailed provisional program outlines the purse distribution for each race, entry fees, and late entry fees, ensuring transparency and fair play. The event’s inclusive nature ensures a multitude of races, providing opportunities for a wide range of equine competitors.

This horserace meet, a significant event in the Guyanese equine sports calendar, not only contributes to the cultural and sporting celebrations during the country’s Republic anniversary but also fosters the spirit of competition and camaraderie in the horseracing community.

0
Guyana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

