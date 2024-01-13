Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More

As the 2024 Grand Slam tennis season begins with the Australian Open, the focus is not just on defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, but also on the rising stars who are poised to make their mark. Among these young talents, French player Arthur Cazaux has made an impressive start to the year, winning the ATP Challenger Tour 100 event in Noumea and securing his third Challenger title.

Arthur Cazaux: A Rising Star

Currently ranked 108th, Arthur Cazaux is set to make his Australian Open debut aiming for his first major main-draw win against World No. 33, Laslo Djere. With a successful start in 2023, marked by a 13-match winning streak at the Challenger level, he is one to watch in the coming tournament.

Other Noteworthy Young Talents

Beyond Cazaux, other young talents to keep an eye on include Jakub Mensik, Aleksandar Kovacevic, Shintaro Mochizuki, and Jesper de Jong. Mensik, a teenager from Czech, became the youngest Challenger champion of 2023 with a win in Prague. Kovacevic, an American who won four Challenger titles last season, is eyeing his first major main-draw victory. With a recent surge in ranking, Mochizuki, a former Wimbledon boys’ singles champion from Japan, is expected to put on a strong performance. Dutch player de Jong, who had a solid record last season, is set to face Pedro Cachin after successfully qualifying for the Australian Open.

The Tournament: A Quick Overview

The Australian Open 2024, commencing on January 13, will run through the women’s singles finals on January 27 and the men’s singles finals on January 28. Featuring 128 players in both the women’s and men’s singles competitions, the tournament boasts a prize pool of $10 million, marking a 13% increase from the 2023 event. Matches will be available on various platforms, including ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, Tennis Channel, Sling TV, Hulu, Fubo TV, and 9Now.