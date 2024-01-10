en English
Rising Stars: Reserve Grade Players Poised for NRL Breakthrough in 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:05 pm EST
Rising Stars: Reserve Grade Players Poised for NRL Breakthrough in 2024

As the National Rugby League (NRL) prepares for the fresh onslaught of its 2024 season, a new wave of talent is poised to make its mark on the field. These promising Rugby League players, having honed their skills in the reserve grade, are ready to demonstrate their prowess in the NRL. Among them are Jahream Bula of the Wests Tigers, Jacob Preston of the Bulldogs, and Sunia Turuva from Penrith, who have already garnered major accolades in their debut seasons.

From the Reserve Grade to NRL: The Journey Begins

These players, along with others like Josh Rogers, Dean Matterson, and Dan Russell, represent a growing trend in the NRL. They have made their NRL debuts after long, grueling stints in lower leagues, proving that persistence and talent can pave the way to the top.

The New Brigade: Players Under the Spotlight

The article profiles 15 players with fewer than 10 NRL appearances, all ready for a consistent run in the first grade. Players like Dean Hawkins of South Sydney Rabbitohs, with six NRL games and 81 NSW Cup games, have shown their mettle. Recognized as one of the best playmakers, Hawkins is yearning for a chance to prove himself in the NRL. Tom Jenkins from Newcastle Knights is another name to watch out for. Competing for a winger position, Jenkins has demonstrated his potential in the NSW Cup.

Contenders for the Top Spots

Power players like Deine Mariner of Brisbane Broncos, with six NRL games, are in contention for a wing spot after an impressive performance in the Queensland Cup. Keano Kini, from Gold Coast Titans, has also left a mark with his performance in the Queensland Cup. Despite competition from established players, Kini is seeking a regular first-grade spot.

The 2024 NRL season is set to witness a revolution, as these reserve-grade players bring their A-game to the field. Their journey is a testament to the depth and potential for new talent in the league. The field is set, the players are ready, and the audience is waiting with bated breath to witness this new surge of talent take the NRL by storm.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

