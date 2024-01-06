en English
Boxing & MMA

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Rising Stars Arabia: A Revolutionary Stage for Arab Boxing Talent in 2024

In an unprecedented move set to spotlight Arab boxing talent, the 2024 edition of the Rising Stars Arabia (RSA) series is poised to be a landmark event in the history of boxing, according to promoter Ahmed Seddiqi. The event, titled ‘Rising Stars Arabia: The Revolution’, is scheduled for January 13, staged at a purpose-built arena on the Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi.

Unleashing Arab Boxing Talent

Sponsored by the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the sporting spectacle will comprise 10 fights, with the spotlight on Moroccan super featherweight Moussa Gholam. Gholam, with a record of 20-1, including 12 knockouts, will make his Middle East debut following a withdrawal from the inaugural RSA event due to injury. He is a former WBO Inter-Continental and WBC Youth Silver Super Featherweight Champion. His opponent, South African ‘Baby’ Lunga Sitemela, has a record of 15-1 with 9 knockouts and is a former South African Super Featherweight Champion.

A Co-featured Event

The co-featured 10-round event will have the UAE’s very own Fahad ‘Kid Emirati’ Al Bloushi, who remains unbeaten in his last 11 bouts, squaring off against Argentina’s Milner Marcano. The RSA series, the first of its kind in the UAE and MENA region, enjoys the sanction of the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission.

Broadcast and Global Exposure

The event is set to be broadcast live on DAZN and ESPN Knockout, as well as Abu Dhabi Sports TV, enabling a global audience to witness this historic event. Seddiqi expressed his enthusiasm for the second edition of the series and the global exposure it will afford fighters such as Gholam, Al Bloushi, Bader Samreen, and Ameer Kadhum Ghaneem from Iraq.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

