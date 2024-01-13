en English
Cricket

Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Rising Star Shamyl Hussain: A Beacon of Promise for Pakistan U19 Cricket

Shamyl Hussain, a gifted young cricketer from Islamabad, is ready to play a pivotal role in the Pakistan U19 team at the forthcoming ICC Men’s U19 World Cup. This prodigious left-handed batsman, whose love for cricket was sparked by his father, a former List A player for Islamabad, is set to take centre stage. Unfortunately, his father’s career ended abruptly due to a back injury, but not before inspiring Shamyl to follow in his footsteps.

A Journey Emboldened by Passion

Shamyl’s journey began at the tender age of 11 when he joined the Shalimar Cricket Club, immediately standing out for his dedication, talent, and tenacity. He regularly practiced against first-class cricketers, sharpening his batting skills and developing the mental fortitude needed for top-tier cricket.

His early exposure to high-level competition accelerated his growth as a cricketer. Representing Islamabad in U13 and U16 tournaments, Shamyl quickly became a distinguished young talent. His exceptional performances in the national U19 competitions further cemented his reputation, culminating in an impressive scoring average of 52 in the National U19 Cup 2021-22.

Stepping into the International Arena

His consistent performances earned him a well-deserved spot in the Pakistan U19 team, where he showcased his capabilities against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Shamyl’s remarkable run tallies and audacious stroke play earned him widespread acclaim. His spectacular performance against Afghanistan U19 in the ACC U19 Asia Cup even won him the coveted Player of the Match award.

Shamyl’s admiration for the legendary left-handed batsman Brian Lara is well known. In an exciting turn of events, he had the chance to meet his idol and receive commendation from Lara on his batting skills, a memory he cherishes deeply.

Looking Forward to the U19 World Cup

As the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup draws near, Shamyl and his team have been rigorously preparing for the challenging conditions they will face in South Africa. They are optimistic about their chances in the tournament and ready to put on a show for cricket fans worldwide. With a young talent like Shamyl at the helm, the future of Pakistan’s cricket looks bright indeed.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

