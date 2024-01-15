Rising Star Melina Maietta: Making Strides in Women's College Basketball

Emerging from the vibrant world of college sports, the name of Melina Maietta, a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, is fast becoming synonymous with exceptional talent and tenacity. Now playing for Pitt-Greensburg, Maietta has carved a niche for herself in women's basketball, showcasing an impressive blend of skill, agility, and leadership.

Maietta's Remarkable Sporting Journey

Following her transfer from Coastal Carolina, Maietta has been instrumental in bolstering the prowess of the UPG women's basketball team. Her recent achievements include joining the prestigious 1,000-point club, a feat that highlights her consistent performance and remarkable scoring ability. With an average of 17.1 points per game, Maietta is the leading scorer for her team. But her contributions extend beyond scoring, as illustrated by her team-high of 46 assists and 24 steals, underlining her versatility on the court.

Standout Performances Despite Challenges

In a recent game against AMCC leader La Roche, despite the team's loss, Maietta's sporting spirit shone bright. She scored a team-high of 20 points, demonstrating her resilience and commitment to the game. Her team also saw success against Pitt-Bradford, pulling off an 87-51 victory. In this game, Maietta once again played a pivotal role, contributing 16 points to the team's triumphant score.

Local Athletes Making Their Mark

Maietta is not the only local athlete making waves in college sports. Alyssa Laukus from Norwin has been named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Player of the Week for her performances with Chatham University. Moreover, athletes like Maura Suman of Edinboro and Sarah Liberatore from Hempfield have made notable contributions to their respective teams, reflecting the depth of talent in the region.

Noteworthy Performances Across Sports

On the men's side, standout performances have been recorded by players from Carlow, Montevallo, Pitt-Greensburg, and Saint Vincent, with Saint Vincent's team extending its winning streak to an impressive 16-0. In the realm of wrestling, Ethan Berginc of Army and Isaiah Vance of Pitt-Johnstown have been recognized for their achievements, with Vance earning the PSAC Wrestler of the Week title for the second consecutive time. In baseball, Greensburg Central Catholic alum James Rice has been hired as an assistant coach at Wilmington (Ohio). Meanwhile, Kason Harrell, a Hempfield graduate, scored 50 points in a professional basketball game in Ireland, marking another high point for local athletes on the international stage.