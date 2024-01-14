Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates

Isaac del Toro, a promising cyclist from Mexico, has embarked on his WorldTour journey with the Santos Tour Down Under, following a path akin to his UAE Team Emirates teammate, Tadej Pogacar. The young talent has already made his mark by securing third place in a criterium race preceding the main event. His rise in the world of professional cycling began with a triumphant performance at the Tour de l’Avenir, a race known to lay the groundwork for future cycling stars.

A Journey Marked by Triumphs and Trials

Del Toro’s journey in the world of professional cycling has been one of grit and determination. Following a severe training accident that resulted in a broken femur, the young cyclist’s resolve remained unshaken. His unwavering spirit, coupled with his natural talent, landed him a coveted spot on the UAE Team Emirates. Del Toro is now considered the most promising Mexican cyclist since Raúl Alcalá and Julio Pérez Cuapio.

Eye on the Prize

While the young cyclers’ WorldTour debut at the Santos Tour Down Under is a significant milestone, Del Toro’s sights are set on loftier goals. His focus is on learning, gaining experience, and competing for victories in prestigious races in the long run. His transition from mountain biking to road cycling, his triumphant comeback from injury, and his strategic success at the Avenir have all paved the way for his burgeoning career.

UAE Team Emirates and Del Toro’s WorldTour Debut

Del Toro made a splash in his WorldTour debut by clinching third place at the Tour Down Under Classic in Adelaide, Australia. His performance on the global stage, after winning the Tour de l’Avenir, has marked him as a contender to watch in the Clásico Down Under. The Mexican cycling star will be sharing the team with Colombian cyclists Juan Sebastián Molano and Álvaro Hodeg.