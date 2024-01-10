Rising Star in High School Wrestling: Jazmyn Ybarra's Remarkable Journey

In the clamor of high school wrestling, a name is gaining prominence. Jazmyn Ybarra, a junior from Carrington High School, has emerged as a rising star. Beginning her wrestling journey just a year ago, she now boasts a record of 25 wins and 11 losses, making her a formidable presence on the mat.

Ybarra's Impressive Track Record

Her accomplishments include a first-place finish at the PCN Grizzlies Girls Invitational, an impressive feat for someone in their second year. Ybarra's success is a testament to her dedication, offseason training, and strong support system that includes her wrestling-enthusiast family. Her grandfather and uncle have been instrumental in her growth, lending their expertise and passion.

Overcoming Challenges and Achieving Success

Despite competing against wrestlers from larger Class A schools, Ybarra has risen to the challenge. Even injuries have not deterred her. Her coach, Mark Pazdernik, praises her coachability and competitive spirit. Ybarra's wrestling prowess extends beyond the win-loss record; she leads the state in takedown percentage, making her not just a winner, but a dominant force in the sport.

A Bright Future Ahead

Ybarra credits her success to her work ethic and positive attitude. She transitioned from juggling dance and wrestling to focusing solely on wrestling, a choice that has paid off. Ybarra is now a different wrestler, both technically and mentally. Her sights are now set on further growth and possibly wrestling at the college level in the future. Ybarra's story is a testament to the power of determination, discipline, and a love for the sport. Her journey is far from over, and the wrestling world eagerly awaits her next move.