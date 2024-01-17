Rising Rugby Star to Watch Ahead of Six Nations Team Announcement

In the world of rugby, a rising star is about to have his moment. At just 22 years old, this full-back player, known for his ability to switch roles to the wing, is bracing himself for the spotlight. As we approach the Six Nations team announcement by Gregor Townsend, his name is on everyone's lips.

A Team Effort

He isn't alone in his journey though. His exceptional progress on the field is a testament to the talent he's surrounded by every day in training. His back-three teammates, Emiliano Boffelli from Argentina and Scotland's Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe, have played pivotal roles in his development. Despite the slight language barrier with Boffelli, he appreciates the opportunity to learn from him. In fact, the aerial skills he's acquired from his Argentinean counterpart have become a key part of his game.

Acknowledging Room for Improvement

However, this player is not one to rest on his laurels. Even with a standout season, he recognizes his inexperience and the need for improvement. Citing a recent match against Gloucester, he openly admitted to a lack in his aerial skills during the game. This self-awareness and willingness to improve make him a promising talent in rugby.

Looking Ahead to the Challenge Cup

With the Challenge Cup pool decider against Scarlets on the horizon, he is expected to play a significant role in the Edinburgh's squad. Head coach Sean Everitt has not shied away from expressing his confidence in this young player's abilities. He highlighted his strengths in carrying the ball, his high ball skills, and his kicking game. Everitt sees him as a valuable player with immense opportunities to learn from the international experience within the team.

As the spotlight intensifies and the stakes get higher, the young full-back is ready to prove his worth. His journey is a testament to the power of teamwork, the humility of learning, and the relentless pursuit of improvement. It's an exciting time in rugby, and this player is one to watch.