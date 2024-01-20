Rising Punjab Games: Punjab's Youth Affairs Department to Kickstart Spring and Summer Games

In a move to strengthen sports culture in the province, the Youth Affairs Department of Punjab is set to kickstart Spring and Summer Games under the Rising Punjab Games initiative. This event marks the beginning of the Sports Board Punjab's (SBP) Annual Sports Calendar Programme.

Discovery of New Talent

With 18 games lined up, the Rising Punjab Games will serve as a breeding ground for the selection of players based on merit. After rigorous trials, the best performers will have the honor of representing Punjab in the upcoming National Games and inter-provincial competitions. The Rising Punjab Games, therefore, not only fosters a culture of healthy competition but also paves the way for fresh talent to emerge on the national sports scene.

Government Backing and Prizes

The Punjab government is backing the initiative wholeheartedly, ensuring a smooth execution of the games. As a token of appreciation and to encourage the youth further, substantial monetary prizes will be awarded to top athletes. The highest-performing athletes, depending on their categorization into groups A, B, or C, will receive monthly stipends ranging from Rs70,000 to Rs30,000. This move is a testament to the government's commitment to promoting healthy activities and sportsmanship throughout the province.

Beyond the Games

While the Rising Punjab Games are about competition, they're also about instilling a sense of discipline, teamwork, and determination in the youth. Through these games, the government aims to inspire and motivate the younger generation to engage more in sports, thus fostering a vibrant sports culture within the province. The games, therefore, are not just about winning but about growing, learning, and embracing the spirit of sportsmanship.