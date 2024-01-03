Rising Football Star Myles ‘Gho$t’ Rowser: From Campbell University to New Mexico State

In the realm of American football, few names are making waves as resonantly as that of Myles Rowser, popularly known as Gho$t. This rising star, who kick-started his collegiate career at North Carolina’s Campbell University, is now turning heads at New Mexico State. Rowser’s journey and accomplishments in the field are nothing short of remarkable, especially given his relative newness to the game.

From Campbell University to New Mexico State

Rowser’s football prowess was first demonstrated at Campbell University during the 2022 season. He managed to record 37 tackles in nine games, along with one interception and three pass deflections. This stellar performance did not go unnoticed, earning him Freshman All-American honors at the FCS level.

Following his successful stint at Campbell University, Rowser transferred to New Mexico State, where he continued to build on his impressive track record. The transition did not seem to faze him. In fact, he thrived, racking up 70 tackles over 15 games with the New Mexico State Aggies. His contributions also included one interception, three pass deflections, and a crucial forced fumble.

A Top Defender in the Making

Rowser’s performance as a safety for the Aggies has been nothing short of extraordinary. Pro Football Focus, a platform known for its rigorous player evaluations, graded him as the top defender for the Aggies. With an overall defensive grade of 75.2, Rowser has demonstrated exceptional skills in both coverage and run defense.

Off to Oregon State?

Latest reports suggest that Rowser is headed for an official visit to Oregon State. The Beavers have already bolstered their secondary by acquiring TCU cornerback transfer Mason White this offseason. As such, the addition of a player of Rowser’s caliber could potentially make for a formidable defense line.