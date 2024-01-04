Rising Cricket Star Rishad Hossain Impresses With Recent Performance

Rishad Hossain, a 21-year-old rising star in the world of cricket, has turned heads with his recent performance in the white ball series against New Zealand. As a leg-spinner, Hossain demonstrated his ability to control the game’s pace and take critical wickets, attributes that have not gone unnoticed by the Bangladesh cricket team management.

Performance Fuels Confidence

Speaking with Mazhar Uddin of The Daily Star, Hossain expressed his satisfaction with his performance in the series. He acknowledged that the experience had not only boosted his confidence but also provided him with valuable lessons on handling pressure. He attributed his ability to play freely and feel like an integral part of the team to the support and motivation from the team management and coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

Mastering the Art of Leg-Spinning

Hossain’s main strength lies in his ability to maintain a consistent line and length in his bowling. However, he is not resting on his laurels. He is hard at work, honing his skills in other deliveries like the googly and flipper. Despite the limited opportunities for leg-spinners in Bangladesh’s domestic cricket, Hossain is determined to create his own chances.

A Journey of Determination and Aspiration

This young spinner’s journey began in childhood, and his commitment to learning and improving remains steadfast. He aspires to represent Bangladesh in all cricket formats and is currently focusing on the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Hossain’s journey has not been without setbacks. In 2020, he was dropped from the Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup squad. However, he persevered and is now receiving recognition for his achievements, particularly in his hometown of Nilphamari, where he was recently celebrated.