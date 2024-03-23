Rishabh Pant's Emotional IPL 2024 Comeback: Scores 18 in PBKS vs DC Clash

For a man who admitted at toss how “emotional” the return to competitive cricket has been, Rishabh Pant batted as if he wanted to entertain the crowd with every ball. By Sriram Veera

Return to the Field

It wasn’t a fairy-tale return to cricket with the bat. That would perhaps have been too surreal even for a man who has beaten all odds to get back to a cricket arena this quickly from where he was a couple of years ago: knee at a right angle, collapsed inside a crumpled car, fearing for his life, and screaming in agony in the nights at the hospital in the ensuing days.

Entertainment Unleashed

Itching to run down the track to the spinners, trying to slam the seamers, it was some sight. He collapsed his right knee for the first ball, attempting a cut off Harpreet Brar but couldn't connect. He dabbed the second ball past midwicket for a single and crossed over with a smile. The third was when the fun began.

Short-lived Yet Memorable Innings

Finally, off his 12th ball, Pant decided not to try anything but just react to the ball. The result was a dreamy cover drive off Patel, with Pant holding his pose. But that approach lasted just one ball. That delivery in fact. Off ran down the pitch again next ball, moving outside leg as well, to drive Patel for a couple more. The next ball though ended the Pant fun. It was the slower short ball that Patel used judiciously to get into the Indian team in the past and Pant arched back and proceeded to react to it as if it were a regular pacy short ball. He tried to upper cut it but the lack of pace meant the ball ballooned to backward point for a dolly. Pant raised his bat and just when it seemed he was going to crash it into his pads in disappointment, he eased up, let the hands go through gentler, pulling out of that emotion rather quickly.