Rishabh Pant Joins Virat Kohli at Practice Session in Bengaluru, Fans Excited for Upcoming T20I

In an atmosphere of palpable excitement, Indian cricket fans were greeted with the sight of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant together at a practice session in Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rishabh Pant, who has been away from Team India for a year, made a surprise appearance during the training session, stirring up a wave of anticipation among fans. The sight of these two cricket stars together quickly escalated into a trending topic on social media.

Advertisment

Rishabh Pant Returns to the Fold

Pant, a key wicketkeeper-batsman for Team India, has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Despite his year-long hiatus from the team, Pant's return to practice alongside his teammates has sparked a sense of optimism among Indian cricket followers. His presence at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a site renowned for many a cricketing triumph, marks a significant moment in his journey back to international cricket.

Virat Kohli's Entry: Adding Momentum to the Team's Preparation

Advertisment

Virat Kohli, a stalwart of Indian cricket, joined the team's practice session a day after their arrival in Bengaluru for the third T20I against Afghanistan. Travelling from Mumbai on January 16, Kohli's participation in the training added momentum to the team's preparation ahead of the crucial T20I match. His presence, coupled with Rishabh Pant's return, has added an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

Off the Field: The Ram Temple Invitation

Apart from the thrill on the cricket ground, the couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, have been making headlines for their invitation to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This news has added another dimension to the couple's popularity, reinforcing their status as one of the most influential couples in India.