Ripon High School's Boys' Basketball Team Sets Record, Advances to Semifinals

In an electrifying display of skill and teamwork, Ripon High School's boys' basketball team not only secured their spot in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 semifinals but also etched their name into the school's history books. On a night that will be remembered for years to come, the Indians defeated Escalon High School with a remarkable score of 78-65, thanks to a game-changing performance that saw them hitting a record-breaking 15 three-pointers. This victory has propelled Ripon into its first NorCal appearance since the memorable 2019 season, signaling a triumphant return to form for the team.

A Historic Night on the Court

The electric atmosphere of the quarterfinals was palpable from the get-go as Ripon and Escalon faced off in a game that promised intensity and excitement. Ripon, undeterred by the pressure, showcased a masterclass in precision shooting. Key players Landon Gillespie, Dawson Downs, and Marcus Madoski led the charge, combining for a significant portion of the team's record-setting three-pointers. Gillespie, in particular, was a standout, draining five three-pointers and amassing a total of 19 points, mirroring Downs' score but with his own quartet of threes. These performances were instrumental in Ripon's strategy, spreading the floor and creating scoring opportunities that Escalon found difficult to counter.

The Battle of Titans

Despite Ripon's offensive onslaught, Escalon's Ethan Garza emerged as a beacon of hope for the Cougars. Garza's exceptional 33-point performance showcased his talent and determination, keeping Escalon in contention through much of the game. His efforts highlighted the competitive spirit of high school basketball, where individual brilliance can captivate the crowd and alter the course of a game. However, Ripon's collective effort and strategic play proved too formidable, with the team pulling away in the fourth quarter to seal their victory and advance in the tournament.

Looking Ahead

Ripon's victory over Escalon is more than just a win in the quarterfinals; it's a testament to the team's resilience, talent, and ambition. As Ripon prepares for their upcoming challenges in the NorCal appearances, the team and its supporters are buoyed by the knowledge that they have already achieved something remarkable. Setting a new school record for three-pointers in a single game is an achievement that will inspire current and future players for years to come. Meanwhile, Escalon's season concludes with a 23-7 record, a commendable accomplishment and the most wins in the program's history since the MaxPreps era began. This game, emblematic of the highs and lows of competitive sports, sets the stage for the next chapters in the stories of these two teams.

In conclusion, Ripon High School's boys' basketball team has not only advanced to the semifinals but has also redefined what is possible with teamwork, skill, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Their record-setting night against Escalon will be a beacon of inspiration and a cherished memory in Ripon's sports history. As the team looks forward to their next challenge, they do so knowing that they have the support, talent, and determination to face whatever comes their way. This victory is more than just a step towards a championship; it's a milestone that celebrates the spirit of high school basketball.