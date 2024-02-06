Ripon Grammar School Shines in North Yorkshire Cross Country Championships

Students from Ripon Grammar School (RGS) have bagged top honours at the North Yorkshire Championships in cross country running, demonstrating exceptional skill and determination. Three students clinched the first, second, and third places, earning them the opportunity to compete in the national finals. The school, which was recently ranked within the top five percent of sporting schools in the UK by School Sport magazine, also witnessed four more students finishing within the top 15 in their respective age groups.

Defying Odds and Outperforming Competitors

Competing against 243 athletes from across North Yorkshire, the RGS students showcased remarkable tenacity. Isabelle Forsyth, a 12-year-old student from Bishop Monkton, surpassed older competitors to secure the title of North Yorkshire cross country champion in her category. Willow Baker claimed the second spot in the senior girls' category, and Angus Millar, a 14-year-old from Pateley Bridge, managed to attain third place in his group. Angus's achievement was particularly noteworthy as he had limited training due to illness over the holidays.

Next Steps: National Finals and Inter-County Races

These three champions, Isabelle, Willow, and Angus, are now poised to compete at the English National Schools Cross Country finals in Pontefract. Their success doesn't end here, as four more students, namely Libby Acton, William Keens, James Pollington-Clyne, and Gregory Walsh who all finished within the top 15, have been selected to participate in inter-county races. These races will pit them against elite runners from Durham, Northumberland, and Cumbria.

RGS: A Beacon of Sporting Excellence

The exceptional performance of the RGS students at the North Yorkshire Championships underscores the school's commitment to cultivating sporting talents. This is reflected in the school's recent recognition among the top five percent of sporting schools in the UK, a testament to its dedication to fostering a culture of excellence in sports.