Riot Games Unveils 'Hall of Legends' for League of Legends: The Potential Inductees

Riot Games has unveiled plans for a 'Hall of Legends' for their iconic online game, League of Legends. This initiative is aimed at celebrating the players who have left indelible marks on the game, the sport, and the community at large. The inaugural inductees will be determined by an independent panel of esports industry veterans and experts hailing from every region.

The Potential Inductees

Among the names being bandied around for potential induction, several stand out. Smeb, recognized for his exceptional top laner skills and ability to manage 1v2 or 1v3 situations, is a fan-favorite despite never clinching a World Championship or an MSI title. Mata, a versatile support player celebrated for his Thresh skills, is unique in being the only support to secure an MVP at a World Championship. His victory over Faker in a 1v1 All Stars Tournament further cements his legacy.

Ambition, known for his seamless transition from a consistent mid laner to a formidable jungler, has made significant strides with champions like Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, and Zac. Bengi, a three-time World Champion with SKT T1, is revered for his strategic synergy with Faker and his valuable contributions as a coach post-retirement.

ADCs and Supports on the List

Bang, an ADC player celebrated for his mechanical mastery and impressive KDA at the 2015 Worlds, is a likely candidate. InSec, recognized for his electrifying jungle play, particularly with Lee Sin, stands out, as does Doublelift for his longevity in the pro scene and his LCS kill record. xPeke, a Western player, is celebrated for his World Championship win with Fnatic and his iconic backdoor plays.

MadLife, a legendary support player known for his predictive plays and influence on support playstyle, is a strong contender. Notably, Dopa, despite being a controversial pick, is recognized for his high ranks on multiple servers and his innovative play with champions like Orianna and Twisted Fate.

The Unmatchable Legacy of Faker

Faker, the 'Unkillable Demon King', is undoubtedly the top contender for the Hall of Legends. His unmatched legacy in the game sets him apart as the ultimate pro player. Uzi's mechanical skill sets a high bar for ADCs, whereas Rookie's 2018 World Championship victory with Invictus Gaming remains a milestone for the LPL. Ruler's comprehensive esports achievements and his standing as a top ADC solidify his legacy. Caps, the most accomplished LEC player, is famous for his MSI win and Worlds finals appearances.

Doinb, known for his extensive champion pool and unconventional mid lane picks, and Meiko, revered for his loyalty and record for most played games in the LPL, round up the list of potential inductees. It is expected that those named as inductees will receive in-game features like skins or other cosmetics to commemorate their contributions.