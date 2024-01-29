Riot Games to Revamp Aurelion Sol's Early Game in League of Legends

Unveiling a new facet of the popular online game League of Legends, Riot Games is geared up to introduce pivotal changes to the character Aurelion Sol in the forthcoming Patch 14.3. The alterations are aimed at transitioning players towards a distinct playstyle for the Celestial Dragon, a character that has settled into a niche role since its rework in February 2023.

Adapting Aurelion Sol's Gameplay

The changes are designed to power up Aurelion Sol's early game, offering the champion more agency to cast spells and promoting a more aggressive playstyle. Specifically, the buffs involve augmenting the Stardust gathering when dealing damage to champions with his Q ability, enhancing cooldown, mana, and damage for W, and diminishing the amount of Stardust obtained from taking down enemies within E's range. These alterations are poised to hit live servers with Patch 14.3, slated for release on February 7, 2024.

Champion Designer Sheds Light on Changes

Champion designer Maxwell Perlman shed light on the proposed changes on January 26, indicating that these would be tested on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) starting January 29. The intention is to shift Aurelion Sol's playstyle away from passive stack optimization towards more early game engagement and roaming capabilities. The focus is on tweaking his abilities, particularly redirecting his power from the Singularity ability to Astral Flight.

Feedback and Future Updates

Riot Games encourages players to try out the changes and provide feedback before the official release of the patch. The finalized version of the adjustments, following rigorous testing on the PBE, is expected to be part of League of Legends Patch 14.3. Alongside this, the patch is also anticipated to carry a host of other items and champion changes, as well as the release of the rest of the Lunar New Year skins.