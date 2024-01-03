en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Rio Ferdinand Sheds Light on Wayne Rooney’s ‘Stay Up’ Mindset at Birmingham City

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Rio Ferdinand Sheds Light on Wayne Rooney’s ‘Stay Up’ Mindset at Birmingham City

Rio Ferdinand, the ex-Manchester United defender, has divulged details about Wayne Rooney’s managerial tenure at Birmingham City. Rooney, who was dismissed from his position, held an unembellished aim to ‘stay up,’ a common aspiration for managers leading teams on the brink of relegation. This insight, shared by Ferdinand, casts a spotlight on the stark realities of managing a club wrestling with survival more than triumphs.

Rio Ferdinand’s Revelations

Ferdinand unveiled these insights about Rooney’s mindset during his podcast, Vibe with Five. The former defender had warned Rooney about the rigours of managing Birmingham City, especially after stepping into the shoes of a popular predecessor amidst the team’s dwindling performance. Rooney, however, remained hopeful that he’d be granted time to reverse the team’s fortunes. Unfortunately, the outcomes didn’t favour him.

Rooney’s appointment had been a contentious one, considering his limited managerial experience. The team’s performance suffered under his leadership, leading to a hostile environment with fans voicing their discontent. The 3-0 defeat to Leeds marked the end of Rooney’s stint, with the club now seeking a full-time replacement, considering candidates like ex-Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

The Brief and Turbulent Reign

Rooney’s stay at Birmingham City was short-lived, spanning just three months and 15 matches. The team experienced a significant slump in the Championship table during his tenure. Rooney’s belief that 13 weeks were insufficient to bring about a transformation was undermined by the poor results: two victories in 15 matches and nine losses. The club dismissed Rooney just 83 days into his charge.

Rio Ferdinand kept a close watch on Rooney’s tenure, frequently communicating with him. However, Rooney’s inability to win over the fans, coupled with the disappointing results, exacerbated the situation. The final blow was a 3-0 defeat to Leeds, rendering Rooney’s position untenable. The new owners’ initial positive start took a downturn, leaving fans disillusioned.

What Lies Ahead for Birmingham City?

With Rooney’s departure, Birmingham City is now in search of its third manager for the season to ensure the team remains in the Championship. Steve Spooner has been temporarily assigned to the first team as the search for a permanent appointment continues. The successor will inherit a team sitting 20th in the Championship table, with the mammoth task of turning around its fortunes. As for Rooney, his managerial journey at Birmingham City serves as a stark reminder of the pressures that come with leadership, particularly in a club teetering on the edge of relegation.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
29 seconds ago
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
On the grand stage of the Alexandra Palace, the World Darts Championship final saw an electrifying contest between two contrasting characters in the world of darts. The world number one, Luke ‘Cool Hand’ Humphries, locked horns with 16-year-old sensation Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler, a rising star from an unconventional background. Humphries, with his cool demeanor,
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Celtic's Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism
2 mins ago
Celtic's Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
3 mins ago
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
36 seconds ago
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
43 seconds ago
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
47 seconds ago
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
29 seconds
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
36 seconds
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
37 seconds
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
43 seconds
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
47 seconds
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
Trump's Legal Issues Overshadow Republican Presidential Primaries
55 seconds
Trump's Legal Issues Overshadow Republican Presidential Primaries
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
1 min
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD
Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break
1 min
Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break
Celtic's Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism
2 mins
Celtic's Greg Taylor Calls for Improvement Amid Criticism
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
27 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
39 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app