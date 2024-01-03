Rio Ferdinand Sheds Light on Wayne Rooney’s ‘Stay Up’ Mindset at Birmingham City

Rio Ferdinand, the ex-Manchester United defender, has divulged details about Wayne Rooney’s managerial tenure at Birmingham City. Rooney, who was dismissed from his position, held an unembellished aim to ‘stay up,’ a common aspiration for managers leading teams on the brink of relegation. This insight, shared by Ferdinand, casts a spotlight on the stark realities of managing a club wrestling with survival more than triumphs.

Rio Ferdinand’s Revelations

Ferdinand unveiled these insights about Rooney’s mindset during his podcast, Vibe with Five. The former defender had warned Rooney about the rigours of managing Birmingham City, especially after stepping into the shoes of a popular predecessor amidst the team’s dwindling performance. Rooney, however, remained hopeful that he’d be granted time to reverse the team’s fortunes. Unfortunately, the outcomes didn’t favour him.

Rooney’s appointment had been a contentious one, considering his limited managerial experience. The team’s performance suffered under his leadership, leading to a hostile environment with fans voicing their discontent. The 3-0 defeat to Leeds marked the end of Rooney’s stint, with the club now seeking a full-time replacement, considering candidates like ex-Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper.

The Brief and Turbulent Reign

Rooney’s stay at Birmingham City was short-lived, spanning just three months and 15 matches. The team experienced a significant slump in the Championship table during his tenure. Rooney’s belief that 13 weeks were insufficient to bring about a transformation was undermined by the poor results: two victories in 15 matches and nine losses. The club dismissed Rooney just 83 days into his charge.

Rio Ferdinand kept a close watch on Rooney’s tenure, frequently communicating with him. However, Rooney’s inability to win over the fans, coupled with the disappointing results, exacerbated the situation. The final blow was a 3-0 defeat to Leeds, rendering Rooney’s position untenable. The new owners’ initial positive start took a downturn, leaving fans disillusioned.

What Lies Ahead for Birmingham City?

With Rooney’s departure, Birmingham City is now in search of its third manager for the season to ensure the team remains in the Championship. Steve Spooner has been temporarily assigned to the first team as the search for a permanent appointment continues. The successor will inherit a team sitting 20th in the Championship table, with the mammoth task of turning around its fortunes. As for Rooney, his managerial journey at Birmingham City serves as a stark reminder of the pressures that come with leadership, particularly in a club teetering on the edge of relegation.