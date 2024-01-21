Ring of Honor TV Tapings: Collision Event Highlights from Chaifetz Arena

Ring of Honor (ROH), a prominent player in professional wrestling, conducted a series of riveting television tapings during the Collision event at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. These tapings incorporated numerous matches, each contributing to the ongoing narratives and rivalries within the ROH, and will be broadcast on future episodes of ROH TV.

Tag Team Triumphs

One of the notable highlights from the event was a tag team match that saw the pair of Cole Karter and Griff Garrison, accompanied by Maria Kanellis, triumph over Angelico and Serpentico. This victory resulted in the dramatic unmasking of the defeated team, adding an unexpected twist to the event. In another heated encounter, the duo of Blake Christian and Willie Mack managed to secure a win against The Outrunners.

Women's Tag Team Shakeup

In an exciting women's tag team match, Taya Valkyrie joined forces with Leila Grey and Diamante to clinch victory over the team comprising Lady Frost, Kiera Hogan, and Trish Adora. This match signified a reshuffling of power within the women's division of ROH.

Successful Title Defense

ROH Tag Team Champions, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, successfully defended their titles against Gravity and Gringo Loco, fortifying their reign. In a six-man tag team match, The Infantry allied with Lee Johnson to overcome The Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson. These matches were not only thrilling but also pivotal in shaping the current dynamics within ROH.

These matches, filled with high-octane action, unexpected twists, and gripping narratives, will soon be featured in the upcoming episodes of ROH TV, providing wrestling fans with much to look forward to.