Ring of Honor Sets Stage for Supercard of Honor in Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Liacouras Center, capable of accommodating 10,000 spectators, is preparing to roll out the red carpet for a distinguished wrestling event that has always been a crowd-pleaser. Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced the return of its annual Supercard of Honor event, scheduled for April 5, coinciding with the much-anticipated WrestleMania weekend.

ROH Breaks New Ground

Despite the venue's previous alignment with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the Supercard of Honor will mark ROH's debut at the Liacouras Center. The decision follows an initial reluctance by Tony Khan, the owner of ROH and AEW, to host events during WrestleMania weekend. However, Khan's stance changed in the wake of a conversation with Fightful's Righteous Reg, paving the way for the Supercard of Honor to carry on its tradition.

Scaling Down, But Not Out

While the Liacouras Center can accommodate 10,000 spectators, it is expected to be scaled down for the event. This move is not indicative of a lack of enthusiasm but is rather a strategic decision to enhance the viewer experience and create a more intimate atmosphere.

Champions Lead the Charge

ROH's roster of champions is spearheaded by the Bullet Club Gold, who clinched the ROH Six-Man Championships on AEW Dynamite. Also, making waves is Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open, who emerged as the World TV Champion at ROH Final Battle. The Undisputed Kingdom, consisting of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, has taken the ROH World Tag Team Champions title for the third time. Athena, the longest reigning ROH Women's World Champion, has expressed her aspirations to take the ROH brand global, with her sights set on defending her title internationally, particularly in Japan.

ROH's commitment to its women's division is further exemplified by the unveiling of a new women's title by Tony Khan during the Final Battle event. As the momentum builds, wrestling enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting updates on ROH and the Supercard of Honor.